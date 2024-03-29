The Big Picture Scream VI was a box office hit, leading to Paramount Pictures giving the green light for a seventh installment.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were replaced for Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts.

Scream 7 faced setbacks with the firing of actress Melissa Barrera and director Christopher Landon's departure.

In 2022, after more than a decade since the last film in the Wes Craven-helmed cinematic series came out, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known by their production label, Radio Silence, breathed new life into Scream. Blending the old with the new, the directorial duo brought in OG characters such as Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) alongside a slew of fresh faces. The movie was an immediate box office success, clearly demonstrating that fans were eager to see more movies from the slasher franchise. As the title skyrocketed to success, Paramount Pictures flashed the green light for a sixth feature to begin production. Yet again, Scream VI was a hit, with audiences waiting to hear when Scream 7 would be in the works.

The rumor mill was in full churn, with just about everyone (including actors) gossiping about when Scream 7 would go into production. But, the first bit of news surrounding the franchise’s seventh installment wasn’t what we were expecting when it was announced that Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin wouldn’t be returning as directors. The pair were forced to step down due to scheduling conflicts with their separate horror movie, Abigail, with Spyglass Media pushing to get Scream 7 underway as soon as possible. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gillett reminisces on the loss explaining, “We got exited,” with Bettinelli-Olpin chuckling and repeating his words.

Following their exit, the title picked up Happy Death Day franchise director, Christopher Landon, and it seemed that things were back up and running - but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Just months after Landon was announced as the replacement director, the walls seemingly came crashing down on the franchise as huge changes threw its future into the balance. The first crack in the road was when Spyglass Media fired one of the revamp’s leading ladies, Melissa Barrera, after the actress shared a pro-Palestinian stance on her social media. Almost immediately following the announcement, Barrera’s co-star, Jenna Ortega, revealed that she wouldn’t be returning due to scheduling conflicts with Season 2 of her hit Netflix series, Wednesday.

The Original Plan For Melissa Barrera

Close

Before they were “exited” from Scream 7, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett say they had a plan for Barrera’s Sam Carpenter. Introduced in Scream (2022), Sam had an edge of darkness to her good-guy side as audiences learned she was the child of Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis. Ulrich recently spoke about the team’s plan to give Sam a three-film story arc, something that the original directors pointed to during their interview. “We’ll be sad that there’s not going to be an end to the Sam Carpenter story,” Bettinelli-Olpin says. However, he also sees a bright side, adding, “But in our minds, we designed Scream VI so that the story feels complete.”

The Wheels Continue To Fall Off Of ‘Scream 7’

Along with Barrera’s firing and Ortega, Bettinelli-Olpin, and Gillett’s exits, in December, Landon unveiled the news that he would be leaving his post as the project’s director. There wasn’t much of an explanation surrounding his sudden departure, with even Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Barrera taken aback by the filmmaker’s speedy choice. Bettinelli-Olpin says that he and Gillett “reached out to Chris and just commiserated a little bit,” while Barrera says that she was in disbelief. “I actually don’t know what happened. He was very excited about it, and he had great ideas for it, so it makes me sad,” the actress said.

As of right now, Scream 7 is in the works with Campbell attached to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott and franchise creator, Kevin Williamson, on board to direct. As for Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, their latest project, Abigail, which stars Barrera and a host of other big names, takes a bit out of theaters on April 19.