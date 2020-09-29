Matt Bomer on the Future of ‘White Collar’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3

A few months ago, White Collar creator Jeff Eastin revealed he was working to bring the popular USA Network series back in some form. If you’ve never seen series, the show ran for six seasons beginning in 2009 and focused on a former white-collar criminal (Matt Bomer) that agreed to help the FBI as part of a work-release program. Each episode featured Bomer’s character, Neal Caffrey, using his con artist skills to help catch counterfeiters, other conmen, and many other long-sought criminals. Loaded with fun characters, witty dialogue, and fantastic chemistry between all the leads, the series was an integral part of USA Network’s era of “blue sky” shows. White Collar also starred Tim DeKay (Peter Burke), Willie Garson (Mozzie), Tiffani Thiessen (Elizabeth Burke), Sharif Atkins (Clinton Jones), Willie Garson (Mozzie), Marsha Thomason (Diana Berrigan), and Hilarie Burton (Sara Ellis).

With the Netflix movie The Boys in the Band streaming this week, I recently landed an extended video interview with Matt Bomer to talk about the film. Towards the end of the interview, I brought up the White Collar revival and Doom Patrol Season 3.

One of the things I was curious about regarding the future of White Collar is if it would be another full season, or if they were thinking about doing a TV movie. I thought doing a two-hour movie would be the way to go so they could see how much interest they’d get from the fans and make it a special event. Bomer told me:

“That was my pitch…was to do a two-hour movie and see how it goes. Get everyone back together. Or even four-hours. Do two two-hour movies. Or four one-hours. Whatever it is to tell just one storyline and just to see how it goes. That’s kind of what my pitch was. I don’t know commercially how that fits in the paradigm in this day and age. I don’t know if that’s interesting to people. I would love to do something like that.”

Regarding Doom Patrol Season 3 he said:

“Hopefully I’ll be back in Atlanta in the new year and we’ll be working on Season 3. But I don’t have any official word on anything.”

While I was I had better news for the White Collar fans and could say they are getting ready to shoot something soon, it sounds like they are still trying to get it off the ground. Check out what Bomer had to say below which includes more on White Collar.

Look for my full interview with Bomer later this week.