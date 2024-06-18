The Big Picture Max Muchnick and David Cohan, creators of Will and Grace, to develop Mid-Century Modern for Hulu.

Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane are cast for the new sitcom inspired by The Golden Girls.

The series is executiv-produced by Ryan Murphy.

Max Muchnick and David Cohan, the creators of Will and Grace, have found their next project. According to Variety,the producers will be behind Mid-Century Modern, an upcoming multi-camera sitcom the duo is currently developing for Hulu. Not only have Muchnick and Cohan already set their sights on the series, but the lead stars of the project have already been cast. Considering how Mid-Century Modern will be similar to The Golden Girls, Matt Bomer will take on the role that will remind audiences of Rose (Betty White), while Nathan Lane will step into the shoes of a character that will resemble Dorothy (Bea Arthur).

The pilot for Mid-Century Modern will be directed by James Burrows. The filmmaker previously worked on Cheers and Frasier, consolidating himself as one of the most reliable directors when it comes to the genre. The upcoming comedy will be set in Palm Springs, giving Lane and Bomer the opportunity to bring the best of their comedic talents to the screen. In addition to the main roles being set for Mid-Century Modern, Linda Lavin has been cast as Lane's character's mother. The actress is known for her role in Alice, as well as her recent appearances in B Positive.

Lane has been having fun with his recurrent role as Teddy Dimas in Only Murders in the Building, another Hulu comedy that has become extremely successful thanks to the performances of talent such as Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Besides becoming a threat to everyone at the Arconia, Lane recently starred in Monster. And while Lane has been running around the streets of a fictional New York City, Bomer stole the spotlight in Fellow Travelers, a romantic series that followed the relationship of a couple across multiple decades.

It's been established that Mid-Century Modern will be inspired by the legacy of The Golden Girls, the NBC classic that ran for over the course of seven seasons. Starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, the series followed four single women who shared a house in Miami. The show won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards during its run, and it remains a very beloved title to this day. Time will tell how the unpredictable situations presented in Mid-Century Modern will keep the spirit of The Golden Girls alive, as Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer prepare to work on the latest project from Max Muchnick and David Cohan.

A release date for Mid-Century modern hasn't been set by Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Golden Girls Release Date September 14, 1985 Cast Bea Arthur , Betty White , Rue McClanahan , Estelle Getty Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7

