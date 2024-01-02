The Big Picture Matt Bomer's versatility shines in projects like White Collar, Magic Mike, and The Sinner, where he impresses audiences with his range.

Matt Bomer has been all over the silver screen as of late, and audiences are here for it. His versatility translates to so many different types of audiences, and he can jump into any role seamlessly. If you need proof of Bomer's star power, you don't need to look any further than White Collar, his crime drama that aired for six seasons on USA Network and will soon start streaming on Netflix. Since that series wrapped, Bomer has continued to shine in projects like The Last Tycoon, Magic Mike, The Boys in the Band, The Sinner, and his newest television show, Fellow Travelers. But it was his first hit series that really showed off his on-screen charisma and launched his career.

White Collar A white-collar criminal agrees to help the FBI catch other white-collar criminals using his expertise as an art and securities thief, counterfeiter, and conman Release Date October 23, 2009 Cast Matthew Bomer , Tim Dekay Willie Garson , Tiffani Thiessen , Marsha Thomason Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

Who Is Neal Caffrey From 'White Collar'?

White Collar is about Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), a mastermind of a con man who gets caught by FBI agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) after years of a cat-and-mouse hunt. Instead of going to prison, Neal cuts a deal to serve his time working alongside Peter and the FBI to catch other white-collar criminals. It's a good offer for the FBI since Neal knows every con known to man, is the ultimate puzzle solver, and can spot a forgery a mile away. For six seasons, Neal and Peter work together to take down all types of criminals who think they're either above the law or too smart to get caught.

From the beginning of the series, we see Neal's resourcefulness, especially in the pilot when he's quickly able to upgrade from the shabby apartment Peter tries to put him in. He goes from rags-to-riches fast because Neal knows how to use his charm to his advantage. He makes friends with his new landlord, June (Diahann Carroll), who knows all about the con-artist scene and quickly sets Neal up in her penthouse. That's when Neal's potential really dawns on Peter. As the show goes on, Neal uses his resources to help the FBI while setting up a couple of underhanded cons for his own gain.

Though White Collar is a crime procedural, it's Peter and Neal's blossoming bromance that ultimately defines the series. Their brilliant chemistry and comedic timing ensure the series never tips too far into hard drama, and, as their relationship grows, we see more and more of them spending time together as friends instead of just colleagues. The two of them also develop a strong sense of trust, which is constantly tested, especially when Neal helps Peter find the sunken World War II U-boat from the war, but the treasure inside gets stolen. Peter must decide if he trusts Neal enough to believe him when Neal says he didn't take it.

Neal is charismatic and suave, and he forces the audience to root for him even though he's a criminal. Bomer puts so much feeling into his character that you can't help but know and understand his motives, even if they seem ethically dubious. He takes the "charismatic con man" archetype we've seen before but adds something new to it: layers of sensitivity. Throughout the series, he develops a moral code and finds a new family with the Burkes. Although old habits die hard, Neal develops a sense of loyalty towards his friends that he hasn't had before, especially as the series develops. And when he falls back into his old habits, we see the impact that has on both him and the people around him, such as the Burkes or his con-man pal Mozzy (Willie Garson).

Bomer and the White Collar writers continued to expand on Neal throughout the show's run. Though, at first, he appears to be just a selfish con man, we later learn that, as a child, he developed his skills masking his emotions and body language and exuding what he thought people wanted to see. And since he had moved around so much, he couldn't form long-lasting relationships, which made him decide it was easier to just not ever open himself up to anyone. It's why he often closes himself off to even his friends, like Peter and Mozzy. That's what makes episodes like "Controlling Interest," the Season 5 episode where Neal has to go undercover as a psychiatric patient but ends up revealing feelings he had buried deep down, so compelling at a character level.

Matt Bomer's Star Power Only Increased after 'White Collar'

Since his role in White Collar, Matt Bomer has acted in many more iconic roles that always leave audiences wanting more, especially in the Magic Mike trilogy, where he plays a spicy stripper. When he sings in the second movie, all eyes are on him, and the crowd is silent as they don't want to miss a single note. His character from Magic Mike, Ken, is very different from Neal, which really shows Bomer's versatility. Although both men are suave and charming, they have vastly different personalities. Ken is a hippy-ish idealist, while Neal, as we know, loves the finer things and strives for a life of luxury.

More recently, Bomer has returned to television for intense shows like The Sinner, which follows a detective who has to solve a case littered with suspicious suspects. Bomer plays Jamie Burns, who seems to be a picture-perfect school teacher and expectant father who turns out to be an absolute psychopath. And though he and Neal might both be able to hide their genuine emotions, what's underneath that layer is much different. While White Collar allows Neal to develop into a better man, Jamie Burns is a completely different beast. Once Jamie's true intentions are revealed, you'll see his character is so deranged and psychotic that you'll want to binge the entire series in one sitting.

And if you haven't seen Bomer's newest series, run -- don't walk -- to watch Fellow Travellers. It stars Bomer and Jonathan Bailey as political staffers whose paths cross at the height of the Lavender Scare in the 1950s, and they eventually become lovers. Through the decades, they face the fear of being outed, and their love for each other intensifies. The two of them live through the Vietnam War Protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Bomer and Bailey's chemistry is so magnetic, and you can't help but root for them. It's a pure, optimistic love story not seen much on television -- a truly joyful watch for the audience.

In all the projects that came in the wake of White Collar, Bomer has continued to wow audiences with the star power fans of that series knew was there all along. His skills and range have continued to expand as he's tackled a diverse range of roles, even as he's specialized in playing layered characters who turn out to be much deeper than they first appear. Audiences are always on the lookout for what he might do next. Maybe White Collar fans will get that much-hoped-for reboot.