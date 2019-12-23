Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie Talk ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ and Auditioning

0

With creator Tim Federle’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series now streaming on Disney+, I recently sat down with Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie to talk about making the ten-episode series. If you’re not familiar with the show, the series is set at the real-life East High where the original High School Musical movie was filmed and it follows a group of students as they get ready to put on the school’s first-ever production of the Disney movie. Loaded with meta references, the series is shot hand-held and features some docu-style elements. I caught the first few episodes and thought it was a fun way to make a new High School Musical installment. The series also stars Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

During the interview, Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie talked about what it was like auditioning for the series, where and when the series takes place, when they found out they were picked up for a second season, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on the series, you can read Vinnie Mancuso’s review here.

Matt Cornett and Sofia Wylie: