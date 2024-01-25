The Big Picture Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up once again for an upcoming Netflix thriller, Animals, directed by Affleck.

Animals will showcase Affleck's expertise in psychological thrillers, building on his previous roles in movies like Gone Girl and Deep Water.

Damon has recently starred in projects like Oppenheimer and The Last Duel, where he starred alongside Affleck, before joining the production of Animals.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are set to reunite once again, after recently working together on Air. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon will star in Animals, an upcoming Netflix thriller directed by Affleck, about a mayoral candidate who must find his son after he's kidnapped. Once again, the filmmakers who have been best friends for decades, and who together won an Academy Award for Good Will Hunting, are set to put together their creative talent to work on the candidate's quest for the survival of his family.

Animals will mark yet another thriller in Affleck's career, after starring as Danny Rourke in last year's Hypnotic. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie told the story of a police detective who must get to the bottom his daughter's disappearance. Affleck has also appeared in tense stories such as Gone Girl and Deep Water over the course of his trajectory as a performer, with Animals hoping to prove once again why the filmmaker is so reliable when it comes to psychological thrillers. Previous directorial efforts by Ben Affleck include Argo and Live By Night.

On the other hand, Damon has been busy with titles such as Oppenheimer and The Last Duel — which also starred Affleck — before heading towards the production of Animals. In Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed movie about the titular scientist, Damon played Leslie Groves, one of the most important people involved with the Manhattan Project. When it comes to The Last Duel, Damon stepped into the shoes of Sir Jean de Carrouges, a French knight who went up against Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver).

From the Minds Behind 'Air'

The last time Affleck and Damon worked together before Animals was Air, the story of how a Nike employee tried to make a collaboration with Michael Jordan happen. Last year's drama film featured a supporting cast consisting of Jason Bateman, Viola Davis and Chris Tucker, as Sonny Vicaro (played by Damon) tried to convince one of the most famous athletes in history to become a spokesperson for the brand. Netflix knows the valuable combination Affleck and Damon can be, bringing the pair together once again to work on Animals. Time will tell if the new thriller can reach the heights of the duo's previous hits.

Animals currently doesn't have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Air is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

