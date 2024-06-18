The Big Picture Hollywood icons Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up for crime thriller RIP, written and directed by Joe Carnahan.

Artists Equity, Damon and Affleck's production company, has quickly gained recognition for hits like Air and The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Expect a high-octane film as Carnahan brings his intense style to RIP, promising an exciting crime drama with the star power of Damon and Affleck.

The big guns are back in town, as Deadline reports that Hollywood heavyweights Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting once again for the upcoming film RIP, with Joe Carnahan on board to write and direct. The film will be produced under Damon and Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, with plans to start shooting this fall. While details about the plot are being closely guarded, the film is described as a crime thriller, sparking significant interest from both theatrical and streaming platforms looking to acquire distribution rights.

Since its inception in November 2022, Artists Equity has quickly made a name for itself in the industry. Their debut film, Air, released in spring 2023, received critical acclaim and enjoyed a successful run at the box office. The studio followed up with the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told for Amazon MGM Studios and Small Things Like These, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year and won the Silver Bear for supporting actress Emily Watson.

How Long Have Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Worked Together?

Damon and Affleck's partnership dates back decades, with their breakout film Good Will Hunting in 1997, which they co-wrote and starred in, earning them an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. They have continued to collaborate over the years on various projects, including Dogma, The Last Duel, and more recently, Air.

Carnahan, known for his intense and gripping thrillers such as Narc and Smokin' Aces (which also featured Affleck), is expected to bring his signature style to RIP, with his ability to craft compelling narratives with explosive action sequences makes him a perfect fit for a high-profile project like this one.

The path to RIP was a swift one, with Damon and Affleck seeking a new project under Artists Equity as Affleck wrapped up production on The Accountant 2. Earlier this year, they attempted to kickstart another crime thriller, Animals, but scheduling conflicts with The Accountant 2 led to that project's delay. Now, with RIP moving forward, fans can expect a riveting crime drama that promises to deliver the intensity and star power of its leading men, led by one of the most exciting and visceral action directors in town.

With a stellar track record of producing compelling content, Artists Equity is poised to make RIP a standout in the crime thriller genre.