Ben Affleck and Matt Damon do some of their best work together. Not only are they two of the best actors working today, they're also accomplished screenwriters, having penned the award-winning Good Will Hunting as well as Ridley Scott's medieval epic, The Last Duel. And they've even starred in a few films together, including the upcoming sports biopic Air. (This will also mark the first time that Damon has starred in an Affleck-helmed film.) However, there's one film that makes the most of their partnership: Dogma.

Written and directed by Kevin Smith, Dogma features Affleck and Damon as the angels Bartleby and Loki, who were kicked out of Heaven and seek a way back. On their journey, they're hindered by abortion clinic worker Bethany (Linda Fiorentino), as well as stalwart stoners Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith). And for good reason: if Bartleby and Loki are able to get back into Heaven, they'll effectively prove that God's word is not infallible — and destroy everything that ever existed.

Damon and Affleck Are Naturals At Black Comedy

Dogma divides its time between Bartleby and Loki's quest to attend an absolution ceremony (see the end of existence part) and Bethany's journey with Jay, Bob and other characters including the 'Voice of God' Metatron (Alan Rickman). It's the former that provides much of the narrative thrust, as the two angels embark on various misdeeds during their travels. And they provide a great contrast to each other: Bartleby is more laid back, while Loki seeks to go on one last righteous killing spree before he re-enters the pearly gates. This leads to one of the film's most disturbingly hilarious moments in which Loki kills the entire board of directors of the fictional fast food chain Mooby's — while Bartleby simply sits in the corner and reads a comic.

What makes scenes like these work is Damon's comic timing and Affleck's deadpan reactions. Much like the trickster god his character is named after, Damon revels in spreading chaos. A key example is when he convinces a nun to become an atheist, using Alice in Wonderland of all things as an example. Affleck takes it all in stride, as he's more focused with completing his mission. But that changes once they learn what their actions will wreak. Bartleby completely flies off the handle, enraged at the way God has treated them. "These Humans have besmirched everything He's bestowed upon them," he rants. "They were given paradise — they threw it away. They were given this planet — they destroyed it." In contrast, Loki is immediately horrified when he learns that his former friend is heading down the same path as Lucifer. The fact that Damon and Affleck are able to switch temperaments on a dime is both a testament to their talent, as well as Smith's storytelling skills.

'Dogma' Is An Exploration of Faith

Through Bartleby and Loki (as well as Bethany, Jay and Silent Bob), Smith is able to explore the concept of faith and how it drives our lives. Bethany reveals that she lost faith in God a long time ago following a miscarriage and the death of her husband, and the revelation that she is a descendant of Jesus Christ (or at least one of his siblings) is too much to bear at first. But with encouragement from her odd band of companions, she manages to continue on her quest. And the demon Azrael (Jason Lee) encourages Bartleby and Loki's quest because of his belief that humanity deserves to die. He even reveals that Hell isn't the pit of fire and brimstone that popular belief has made it out to be; humanity made it that way because of their inability to admit to sin.

Ultimately, both Bartleby and Loki meet their ends: Bartleby kills his friend when Loki is turned mortal, but he himself dies when he is subjected to the voice of God Herself (Alanis Morrisette). Prior to his death, Bartleby breaks down sobbing and asks for forgiveness. And none of it would have worked without Affleck or Damon. The two are the driving force between Dogma, and hopefully they bring some of that same effort to Air.