The wheels on Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s upcoming Netflix thriller project, RIP, are rolling. The feature first announced in June earlier this year, has added two more fan favorite actors to the cast. Teyana Taylor and Sasha Calle are on board to join the growing cast, Netflix has announced. Also starring in the upcoming feature are Catalina Sandino Moreno and Néstor Carbonell.

While details about the feature are tightly under wraps, Joe Carnahan is on board to write and direct the film, which will be produced under the Artist Equity Banner. Damon and Affleck are friends and filmmakers who are known to serve pathbreaking cinema to their audience right from Good Will Hunting days. Nonetheless, the two only started their joint banner, Artist Equity, in 2022.

2023’s Air marked debut feature, which was directed by Affleck, who also had a cameo, and was led by Damon. The sports drama has a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was widely appreciated by fans and critics. The followed it up with the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told for Amazon MGM Studios. And their upcoming feature starring Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy, Small Things Like These, premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and has already won the Silver Bear for supporting actress Emily Watson. Given the duo’s track record, RIP will be another thrilling entry that fans will watch out for.

The Team Behind ‘RIP’

Carnahan has a long list of credits, including Copshop, Bad Boys for Life, The Grey, and Pride and Glory among others. His talents perfectly suit the needs of a thriller’s screenplay and direction, so it remains to be seen how his vision pans out. The Young and the Restless star, Calle, is all set to star in RIP after playing Supergirl in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash last year. While the film was panned by fans and critics, her turn as the iconic character was appreciated by a section of fans.

Multihyphenated star Taylor has ample acting credits to her name, like Tyler Perry film, Madea's Big Happy Family, and Amazon Prime film Coming 2 America, but perhaps is best known for her performance in A. V. Rockwell’s feature directorial debut A Thousand and One as her performance as Inez garnered much critical acclaim. Moreno is well known for her roles in Paris, I Love You, Maria Full of Grace, and Silent Night, among others. While Carbonell is well known for his roles on both TV and films, including Lost, The Dark Knight franchise as well as the hit series Shōgun.

Currently, no further details are available about RIP, stay tuned to Collider for further information.