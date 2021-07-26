It took over two decades for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to reunite as writers after winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Good Will Hunting; the childhood buddies co-wrote the upcoming period drama The Last Duel. But Damon told ET Online that they won’t wait this long to collaborate again.

Calling the writing process for Good Will Hunting “inefficient,” Damon said that this time around, they came in with 30 years of filmmaking experience, and having learned a thing or two about story structure in that time.

“I think we just found that having made ... like, making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went along a lot faster. And so I think we'll write a lot more in the future just because it didn't turn out to be as time consuming as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun.”

Damon said that when they were writing Good Will Hunting — a drama about a genius janitor set in their home state of Boston — they were basically “unemployed” and had no deadlines to meet. He continued, “And now we can build the time, it's a little more structured, right? Like, alright, let's write from 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop the kids off and then we can pick the kids up. We actually have lives now which is nice, finally."

The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott, is about the last officially recognized duel in France. When the revered knight Jean de Carrouges’ (Damon) wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), accused his close friend and squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) of rape, it was decided that the matter should be settled with a duel to the death. Affleck plays Count Pierre d’Alençon, and if the recently-released trailer is anything to go by, rocks a spectacular hairstyle in the film.

But before that, Damon will star in Stillwater, from the Oscar-winning director of Spotlight, Tom McCarthy. The film premiered recently at the Cannes Film Festival. Loosely based on the story of Amanda Knox, Stillwater also stars Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin. Collider's own Rafael Motamayor called it a "messy thriller" that "never commits to a single tone or even subplot."

