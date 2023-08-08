Since his breakout film, Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon has become one of Hollywood's biggest leading men. Throughout his career, he has collected many accolades, including an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, plus two nominations for Best Actor and one for Best Supporting Actor.

The Boston native went on to star in important roles in films made by some of the greatest directors of the generation, including Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, and Ridley Scott. Acting in a wide range of roles, from an astronaut to a former CIA agent, he has cemented himself as one of his generation's best actors. Damon has assembled a diverse filmography, including multiple modern classics with high ratings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'The Departed' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The 2007 Best Picture winner marks Damon’s only collaboration with Martin Scorsese. In this film, Damon plays Colin Sullivan, a loyal servant to Jack Nicholson's ruthless Irish crime boss Frank Costello. Sullivan infiltrates the Boston police force with his wits and charm. The Departed also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Vera Farmiga, and Mark Wahlberg.

Damon utilizes his likable image to portray the villain protagonist of the story, showing his range to the audience. Scorsese purposefully cast Damon due to his confidence and bravado, which would entice the audience, even if he were to play a criminal character. The Departed was a massive critical and commercial success, winning Best Picture at the 2007 Oscars and giving Scorsese his first and so far only Best Director win.

9 'The Martian' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Ridley Scott’s science-fiction epic The Martian follows Damon as Mark Watney, an astronaut stranded on Mars after his crewmates leave him behind, believing him to be dead. Watney displays his resourcefulness as he struggles to survive while his crewmates look to get him back home. Watney regularly positively approaches his dire situations, trying to make jokes and sing along to music whenever possible.

The Martian is among the best movies set on Mars and a wonderful tale of human resistance and endurance. Damon carries the film almost entirely on his back, spending most of it alone and supporting it through his charm and on-screen power. The Martian was a box-office hit and received acclaim from critics, who called it a career-high for Damon. The actor received his third Oscar nomination for the film but did not win.

8 'The Bourne Ultimatum' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

The third film part of the action-thriller series, The Bourne Ultimatum, features the titular character, Jason Bourne, played by Damon, as a former CIA agent, as he tries to discover his missing identity. With some saying that it featured Damon’s best performance, critics lauded the direction, writing, and, specifically, the action in the film.

With the story slowly built up during the previous two films, The Bourne Ultimatum is a stunning action and thriller. Damon plays the role of Bourne better than ever, nailing the brutality of Bourne while maintaining his confusion and humanity. The Bourne Ultimatum received rave reviews, with many considering it the finest entry in the saga and a worthy send-off for Jason Bourne. Damon returned to the role nearly a decade later in the far less acclaimed Jason Bourne.

7 'Ford v Ferrari' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

In Ford v Ferrari, Damon plays Carroll Shelby, an automotive designer for Ford who teams up with hothead racer Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to build a revolutionary vehicle. Persevering through all odds, including the corruption of automobile companies and their obstacles, the duo attempts to compete against Ferrari racers with their car.

Damon showed his acting acumen in this performance by taking charge of every scene he was in and not trying to outshine Bale. The result is one of the all-time best racing movies and a worthy showcase for Damon and Bale. Ford v. Ferrari earned rave reviews, with major praise for its direction and production values. It received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won the awards for Best Editing and Best Sound Editing.

6 'Air' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Air marked the first time Damon was directed by his close friend, Ben Affleck. In the movie, Damon played the role of Sonny Vaccaro, who was hired to find the next Nike spokesperson athlete for the company. The movie features a young Michael Jordan, whose skills impressed Vaccaro enough to offer him the opportunity.

Vaccaro is the film's hero, allowing Damon to show off his full acting range. Air received acclaim from critics and audiences, with major praise going to Affleck's direction and the cast, particularly Damon and Oscar-winner Viola Davis. The film will surely be a major contender during the 2023 awards season, potentially adding another Best Picture nominee to Damon's resumé.

5 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Christopher Nolan’s latest film marks his second collaboration with Damon after his unexpected role in Interstellar. The film surrounds the life of brilliant physicist Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) as he is commissioned to create the atomic bomb by the United States government and the fallout of his political and psychological actions. Damon takes on the role of General Leslie Groves, who recruits Oppenheimer for the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Critics praised every aspect of the film, from Nolan’s brilliant directing and writing to Murphy’s quiet, introspective performance; many claim Oppenheimer is Nolan’s magnum opus and the film that will finally win him the Best Director Oscar. However, Damon’s nuanced performance often flies under the radar, especially against showier performances from Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr.

4 'Behind the Candelabra' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Behind the Candelabra, the tale of eccentric singer Liberace (Michael Douglas) and his young lover, Scott Thorson (Damon), ranks as one of Damon’s best-reviewed movies. Directed by Damon's usual collaborator, Steven Soderbergh, the film explores the highs and lows and the love between Liberace and Thorson, ending with Liberace’s eventual demise.

Critics raved about Soderbergh’s direction in Behind the Candelabra, highlighting the raw and unfiltered emotion between the two lovers. Michael Douglas’ acclaimed performance in the lead role earned him multiple accolades, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series. However, Damon is just as impressive, portraying Thorson from a very young age and capturing his insecurity and vulnerability.

3 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan follows a group of soldiers led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) as they attempt to rescue the stranded Private James Ryan during the battle of Normandy in France during World War II. Although Damon is introduced in the film after almost 100 minutes, his performance as the titular character in Steven Spielberg’s war epic marks one of his best roles.

Widely considered among the all-time best war movies, Saving Private Ryan won five Oscar awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematography. Although his intervention in the film is short, Damon's performance as Private Ryan remains poignant and pivotal for the film. His scene opposite Hanks is among the most memorable and powerful in the film, contributing to its enduring legacy as a modern masterpiece.

2 'True Grit' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

The second adaptation of the eponymous 1968 book, True Grit was praised by critics for many reasons, including its characters, storyline, and cinematography. Although the heart of the film surrounds the budding relationship between Ross and Cogburn, LaBoeuf rounds out the cast to form a formidable trio. True Grit is widely considered among the best Western remakes and yet another triumph in the Coens' filmography.

1 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

The top-reviewed film by Damon on Rotten Tomatoes also features his best performance and skills, as he played the leading role and co-wrote the film. Damon plays Will Hunting, a brilliant but damaged janitor who has a knack for mathematics. The film follows Hunting as he attempts to find purpose in his life with the help of his therapist, Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).

Good Will Hunting earned Damon the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and cemented him as a household name. The movie's legacy remains strong today, both as Damon and Ben Affleck's mainstream debuts and as a showcase for the late Robin Williams, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

