If you find yourself watching a Steven Soderbergh, Marvel, or frankly, any genre of movie, and you ask yourself, "Is that Matt Damon?" the answer is probably "yes." Damon, a beloved movie star for roughly 30 years, is not in dire need of work. He can get a movie funded with his face on a poster (the history of Matt Damon's head placed front and center on posters also deserves a deep dive). A credit to his selflessness, he is more than willing to serve as a supporting player. The vast array of supporting performances by Damon is only the tip of the iceberg. As long as he's been a prominent leading man, the actor has habitually crashed into other people's movies completely unprompted and unexpectedly. Damon may lack an Academy Award for acting, but his reign as the king of cameos over the past 25 years deserves a lifetime achievement award. These cameos, across all genres, range from hilarious, jarring, and plain bizarre.

Matt Damon Thrives as a Supporting Actor

Following his breakout with Good Will Hunting, which earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay alongside his fellow Boston native Ben Affleck, Matt Damon has been a movie mainstay. Consistently working with the best directors, including Martin Scorsese, Joel and Ethan Coen, Steven Soderbergh, Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan, and Ridley Scott, and having a bankable franchise with Jason Bourne in his back pocket, Damon has the ideal career — swiftly jumping from "one for them" and "one for me." With his traditional movie star handsomeness combined with an everyman persona, every kind of film would be blessed to have him at the center. However, Damon's most fascinating performances come when he's not carrying the narrative. His supporting work in True Grit, Invictus, and Oppenheimer exhibits his finest acting. Directors have understood the immediate bolt of energy that Damon gives the screen whenever he appears. Fortunately, Damon, who has as many cameos as starring roles at this point, knows the power of an ephemeral screen appearance.

Damon's career as a major movie star began with a glorified cameo, at least inadvertently. Steven Spielberg wanted to cast an unknown in the titular role in Saving Private Ryan, the lone living soldier of the Ryan family who is rescued by a regiment led by Tom Hanks' Captain Miller. Upon casting Damon, Spielberg had only seen him in the war thriller, Courage Under Fire. "I thought he had a great American everyboy look," the director told Roger Ebert. When the cameras rolled on Private Ryan, Good Will Hunting was released and Damon became an overnight star. The regiment was no longer rescuing some anonymous soldier, they were risking their lives for Will Hunting, who finally appears in the last quarter of the film. Although he is top-billed on the poster, his surprise appearance works within the context of the story, as Miller's crew is less than blown away by Ryan as a soldier.

Matt Damon's Appeared in Everything From 'Deadpool 2' and 'Thor: Ragnarok' to 'Interstellar'

After announcing himself as one of the prominent stars of his generation, Matt Damon aspired to revolutionize the celebrity cameo. Damon returned the favor to Kevin Smith, who produced Good Will Hunting and helped launch Ben Affleck, by appearing in Chasing Amy and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. In the latter, Damon and Affleck are filming a scene for the fictional sequel to Good Will Hunting where Will shoots down Clark (Scott William Winters), the Harvard student at the receiving end of "How do you like them apples?" The practice of movie star cameos is usually reserved for moments of broad comedy, as demonstrated in Anchorman and the Austin Powers trilogy.

Damon would evolve the art of the cameo, but he still indulged in the farcical appearance here and there. He inexplicably appears in Eurotrip, the 2004 road-trip sex comedy, where he crashes the scene as a pop-punk band leader singing "Scotty Doesn't Know." With a shaved head, neck tattoo, and face piercings, this is certainly his most ostentatious cameo. Despite being an Oscar winner, Damon had no qualms about participating in a low-brow raunchy comedy, as he was college friends with director Jeff Schafer and just happened to be in town while EuroTrip was filming. Narrative-wise, Damon's most effective cameo, which evolves into an integral supporting role, is in Interstellar, as a NASA astronaut awakened from cryostasis during the Endurance mission. His stunning appearance breathes a jolt of energy, adding new stakes and urgency to the sci-fi epic and drastically alters the course of the narrative.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most systematic and controlled apparatus in the film industry, overseeing the simultaneous production of multiple sequels and spin-offs with the same stock company of actors and directors. Not even the heavily guarded walls of the MCU could prevent Matt Damon from crashing into Thor: Ragnarok. Granted, Taika Waititi's unique retooling of the Thor story was goofier than anything seen in the MCU before, but casting Damon to play a dramatized version of Loki for a stage play in Asgard pushed the farcical limits of the extended universe. Coincidentally enough, Damon's character in Kevin Smith's controversial Dogma was named "Loki," indicating that Damon's own filmography might just be an extended universe on its own. He reprised his role in Thor: Love and Thunder, this time fleshing out the Loki actor by showing him pitching a new play about recent events in the world. With his shocking cameo in another Marvel property, Deadpool 2, Damon showed his love of the game by playing the anonymous credited "Redneck #2/Dickie Greenleaf" (the Jude Law character in The Talented Mr. Ripley), and talking about the best methods for wiping oneself in the bathroom. Rocking a mullet and a beer gut, you might not even recognize that it's Damon by the time Cable (Josh Brolin) electrocutes him.

Matt Damon's Cameos Never Feel Unnecessary

With recent appearances in comic book movies, the Damon cameo is a surefire source of viral content. However, most of his cameos are inconspicuous, making his abrupt presence even more curious. His cameos in the Soderbergh films, Che: Part Two and Unsane, are minimal parts that could've feasibly been played by non-professional actors. In the former, he suddenly appears as a German priest in Bolivia who negotiates with Che Guevara's (Benicio Del Toro) rebels to provide safety for his town. At the halfway point of Soderbergh's thriller shot on an iPhone, Damon plays a police detective in a flashback guiding Sawyer (Claire Foy) on how to live an anonymous life to avoid her stalker. These films would make for a suitable double feature showcasing Soderbergh's ability to direct urgent stories about class rebellion and predatorial relationships with a sense of eerie mundanity. Damon, as they say, understood the respective assignments, as he played both cameos with a measured tenor.

Some films, sobering dramas like Finding Forrester and Youth Without Youth, do not call for celebrity cameos, but Matt Damon thought otherwise. Doing a favor for Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant, Damon plays a lawyer representing Sean Connery's titular character speaking to Jamal (Rob Brown) about what is left behind in his will. The most inconspicuous cameo in his oeuvre lies within Francis Ford Coppola's peculiar fantastical romance, Youth Without Youth, where he plays a Time magazine reporter courting Tim Roth's aging academic protagonist for a feature story. While the nature of these cameos is amusing due to their abrupt randomness, they are not meant to make the audience point at their screen with glee. Damon wholeheartedly serves the respective stories, and they highlight the brilliance of his cameo artistry. Even at his silliest and broadest, such as in Eurotrip, the Marvel entries, or any Kevin Smith movie, Damon plays each cameo with the sincerity of a performance designed to attract Academy acclaim.

Matt Damon's Cameos Never Grow Old

There is no science or analytics behind the randomness of Matt Damon's 25-year history of crashing other people's movies. Most of the time, he's returning a favor to a previous collaborator (Smith, Soderbergh, Van Sant, Coppola), but his newfound success as a theatrical Loki in the MCU is an anomaly. In an age where audiences groan at the sight of a Ryan Reynolds cameo or a gratuitous appearance by an ancillary superhero in a Marvel movie, Damon, who recently popped up in Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls in a hilarious turn as a conservative senator purchasing dildos, has never overstayed his welcome. Celebrity cameos are inherently glib, but Damon shatters expectations by adopting the tone of any film. No one demanded a surprise cameo in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind or No Sudden Move, but the man can't help but lend a hand.