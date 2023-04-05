"Beautiful lawn you got going there." "Check out this new grill!" "You a Ford or Chevy man?" Have you overheard your dad say these things? Or if you are a proud father, maybe even uttered them yourself. There's no such thing as a bad joke or a corny pun anymore. Any witticism that misses the mark these days is now known as a "Dad Joke." We're here for it, and it's okay because along with the dad joke, we have also established a new film subgenre over the last few decades called "The Dad Movie." And Matt Damon, the young man that we grew up watching in superb films like Good Will Hunting, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Rounders, and School Ties is no more. The now 52-year-old star of the new movie Air has comfortably moved into his new niche as the unquestioned King of Dad Movies.

We don't know exactly when he made the leap into this new role, but somewhere along the line of the actor's 30-year career, he has managed to corner the market on films that really inspire middle-aged men to get off their John Deere tractor and into theaters. If you need proof, look no further than some of Damon's movies over the last 10 years that include the Jason Bourne movies, The Martian, and Ford v. Ferrari.

The 'Bourne' Movies Started It All

Damon was already a huge star by the time he took on the role of Jason Bourne in the enormously popular franchise about a Manchurian Candidate-style trained assassin who has gone rogue and comes back to haunt his transgressors and corporate handlers. For every ace special ops trained killer who excels in quick decision-making and flawless tactical hand-to-hand combat, there are a million 9 to 5 clock-watching insurance salesmen who have said, "If you had given me six weeks to train when I was younger, I could have been like Bourne." Nothing against insurance salesmen. Everyone needs a good term life policy from State Farm or All State, but the fact is that 99.9% of those guys are about as far away from being Jason Bourne as is humanly possible. That's why the 45-year-old actuary dad watches movies like Jason Bourne. To live vicariously through a guy like Matt Damon who is everything that they wanted to be but realizes that that particular assassin ship has sailed. Being a CIA or MI5 spook or a clandestine killer in the name of the country and its greater good is the dream job for most men in the 40- to 60-year-old demographic. Almost always, your chosen profession will never include elite killing skills, and that's okay. A little escapism is the whole reason we go to the cinema in the first place.

'The Martian' Appeals to the DIY Dad

Is your dad a DIY guy? You know, a do-it-yourself jack of all trades that never calls a professional landscaper or gardener because it would be a sign of weakness and failure. Yes, you know who we're talking about. The dad who prides himself on a faux sense of security that if the world goes to hell in a hand basket, he'll still be able to cultivate and nurture his own soil in order to provide for his family. Well, that's why dads love Damon as Mark Watney, a brilliant botanist in The Martian. Left behind on Mars by a crew that believes him to be dead, Damon's character is able to apply his abundant acumen in the field of horticulture and survive even when faced with the most improbable odds.

Well, this isn't exactly a news flash, but most of the dads who went to see the film were pleasantly surprised when what they thought would be a sci-fi adventure with malevolent, big-headed aliens turned out to be an opportunity to measure their own skill level in self-sustaining farming techniques. We get it, and there is no use in fighting it. When male human beings with kids reach a certain period in their life, their priorities start to shift, and they begin thinking about these things organically. It's like resisting the fact that the sun will rise in the East and set in the West. It's a scientific certainty. And we didn't even mention the fact that Damon's character is also an astronaut! Be still your dad's beating heart.

Are You a Ford or Chevy Man?

The name of the movie is Ford vs. Ferrari, but it could just have easily been tabbed "Ford vs. Chevy," and every gearhead dad in the world who finds solace under the hood of their automobile would have had the same giddy anticipation for it. In this Oscar-nominated film, Damon plays Caroll Shelby, the intrepid driver and automotive designer who created the first true American sports car. In the film, Damon's Shelby goes on to team up with Ford Motor Company to take on the Italians and the Ferrari dynasty and win Le Mans, the Holy Grail of racing in the '60s. This one is so engrained within dads, that if you have the wrong answer in the wrong part of the country to if you prefer a Ford or a Chevy (answer Chevy in Michigan and you better be ready to throw hands!), you might actually find yourself in some serious hot water. This question is the dad equivalent to "chicken or the egg" except there most certainly is a right and a wrong answer, so be aware of your surroundings if your car-savvy dad is a steadfast supporter of either brand and the topic comes up. It may be the first time you see your old man get into a rumble. Boys will be boys — or maybe dads will be dads.

Somebody is Bucking for a Promotion

Image via Amazon Studios

On April 5 of this year, Damon will be starring in Air, his most recent Dad Movie with old pal, Ben Affleck about the partnership of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) and Nike with the one and only Michael Jordan to produce the cultural phenomenon known as the Air Jordan shoe brand. We see you! We see you with your Al Bundy from Married with Children comparisons coming from a mile away. But this role really isn't that. What it is, however, is a reminder that Damon, once the bold and brash Will Hunting who talks trash to the entitled Harvard students at Boston bars in the acclaimed Academy Award-winning movie from his youth has now come full circle and comfortably slipped into roles that are less about "How you like them apples" and more about "What do you think our target demographic is?"

And we can answer that question with the utmost confidence. Your target demographic is dads, Matt. Kudos on a career that has flourished long enough to require you to play to a generation of fathers that have always had your back. All hail his highness, King Matt! Dads everywhere salute you.