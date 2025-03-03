The path that a successful book can take from being adapted for film to becoming a TV show is a well-trodden one. Such fine examples of this include Westworld, the futuristic sci-fi drama by Michael Crichton; The Handmaid's Tale, first adapted into a 1990 film before its highly successful run as a TV show; and The Lincoln Lawyer, the book by Michael Connelly, first adapted as a film starring Matthew McConaughey before moving to television with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the front seat. The latest and most exciting addition to this canon is The Rainmaker, the 1995 legal drama by all-conquering author John Grisham that was adapted for film in 1997. Its television series is expected to come out in 2025, and it has a tough job on its hands following the film. Directed by none other than Francis Ford Coppola, the film has an all-star cast led by Matt Damon. Many of Grisham's novels have been adapted for cinema, but what sets The Rainmaker apart from all the rest is how it prioritizes human drama over being a thriller.
Matt Damon and Danny DeVito Teamed Up in This '90s John Grisham Legal Thriller That Has a TV Reboot on the Way
