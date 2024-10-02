Matt Damon isn't exactly the first person someone thinks of when they think sci-fi, but he's starred in quite a few science fiction films over the years. There's The Adjustment Bureau, which is best known for the crackling chemistry between Damon and Emily Blunt as much as its concept of mysterious men in hats who shape the world. There's his surprise appearance in Interstellar, where he played an astronaut that would do anything it takes (including murder) to get back home. But the sci-fi film he gave one of his best performances in is Elysium, which is now available to stream on Netflix.

What Is 'Elysium' About?

Elyisum takes place decades in the future, where the Earth's growing issues with pollution leads the wealthy to construct a space station named Elysium. Like the Greek fields of heaven that it takes its name from, Elysium is a literal heaven. There are even machines that will repair any diseases, keeping its inhabitants virtually immortal. On the flipside, people on Earth must earn a living working in extremely dangerous conditions. It's here that Damon's Max da Costa enters the picture; one day at work, he's exposed to a lethal dose of radiation, and in desperation he turns to Spider (Wagner Moura), a hacker who's smuggled people off-world to Elysium. Spider and Max make a deal: if Max can steal the information located within the brain of his former boss John Carlyle (William Fichtner), Spider will secure Max a ride to Elysium so that he can heal himself.

To accomplish this, Max ends up grafting a cybernetic exoskeleton to his body so that he'll be able to move and fight off any threats. But little does he know that he's stepping into a massive conspiracy surrounding Elysium. Its head of security, Jessica Delacourt (Jodie Foster), is taking extreme measures to make sure that only the people who can afford Elysium stay there, and even roped Carlyle into creating a program that will give her control over the station. Little does Max know that this is the information that he stole from Carlyle, and very soon he's on the run from Delacourt's forces, including the psychotic Krueger (Sharlto Copley).

'Elysium' Doesn't Hold Back on Its Scathing Critique of Capitalism

The best science fiction stories often hold a mirror up to our own world, exploring everyday issues through the fantastical. (See the Star Trek franchise and Starfleet's mission to seek out new worlds as a metaphor for accepting others, or Arrival's underlying message about communication.) In the case of Elyisium, the underlying message is that the pursuit of power, monetary or otherwise, will lead to ruin. Carlyle participates in Delcaourt's coup because he stands to gain endless defense contracts; Krueger, upon learning of the coup, kills Delacourt so that he'll be able to turn Elysium into his own hellish playground.

It's Max who gets the worst of it, though. After he's exposed to radiation in extremely dangerous work conditions, Carlyle's first concern is why production has stopped and if Max will start losing his skin, since he doesn't want to pay for new bedding. Max is given medication that will stave off the worst effects of his radiation poisioning... but only enough for five days. Even his exoskeleton, which augments his strength and speed, is a cast-off while Krueger gets the best that money can literally buy. This has become a running theme in Neill Blomkamp's work, and Elysium is where it's at its strongest.

'Elysium' Has Aged Better Than You Might Expect

Elysium did receive a fair amount of praise when it was first released, though a great deal of criticism centered on the fact that it felt less well crafted than District 9. Blomkamp even said that he'd go back and redo Elysium if he had the chance, as he felt he could have communicated its themes a bit better. "I feel like I fucked it up, I feel like ultimately the story is not the right story... I still think the satirical idea of a ring, filled with rich people, hovering above the impoverished Earth, is an awesome idea. I love it so much, I almost want to go back and do it correctly," he said to Uproxx in an interview.

Blomkamp shouldn't beat himself up too much, as Elysium has aged far better than expected. In a world where billionaires are actively pushing space travel (for those who can afford it), the idea of a floating space station that's literally heaven in the sky isn't too far-fetched. The exoskeletons that Max and Krueger use are actually based on real life devices used in the medical field. Even Elysium's cast is full of sci-fi veterans, including Diego Luna, who's gone on to play a pivotal role in the Star Wars universe as Cassian Andor. Elysium was ahead of its time in more than one way, and it's worth revisiting to see just how ahead of the curve Blomkamp was.

Elysium is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

