Terry Gilliam is an auteur director with an extensive roster of brilliant and creative movies in his filmography, but not all of them are undisputed classics. In 2005, Gilliam would release what is now remembered as possibly his messiest, most sterile, and least memorable release of his storied career: The Brothers Grimm. This unlikely miss had so much going for it on paper, with dynamic leads in Heath Ledger and Matt Damon, and a charming, quintessentially “Gilliam” story. But tragically, the production of The Brothers Grimm was wrought with bad decisions and burdened by a central conflict between director and producer that would cast a pall over the whole affair. These nagging issues would lead to a film that was uninteresting to the Gilliam faithful, unexciting to the general public, and unimpressive to critics.

When Terry Gilliam was attached to direct The Brothers Grimm, the movie was being produced by MGM, who would eventually drop the film after having difficulty financing it. As fate would have it, Dimension Films would pick up the production, putting Gilliam’s vision in the hands of the infamous Weinstein brothers, with Bob Weinstein taking a more hands-on role with the movie. From the beginning, changes started to manifest, with Gilliam having to make several compromises with his cast and crew. Firstly, his first pick for cinematographer, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas veteran Nicola Pecorini, was fired after six weeks of filming. Secondly, Gilliam had intended to give the female lead role of “Angelika” to Samantha Morton, but his choice was vetoed by the Weinsteins, who wanted a more “conventionally beautiful” actress, with the role ultimately going to Lena Headey. Classy gentleman, as always.

A huge personnel change of note was for one of the eponymous brothers, Will Grimm, played by Matt Damon in the final film. Damon was not Gilliam’s first choice, with the director hoping to give the role to none other than Johnny Depp. Depp had starred in the above-mentioned Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, but at the time, he was not quite the superstar he is today. As such, Bob Weinstein overruled Gilliam because of Depp’s lack of star power. This would have been in 2002, and in 2003, Depp would star in the super-hit, Pirates of the Caribbean, leaving no question about his star power after that. But it seems, even existing star power did not prevent actors from being cut from this film. According to an interview with Terry Gilliam himself, Robin Williams had been slated to play the role of Mercurio Cavaldi, played by Peter Stormare in the final cut. Gilliam claimed Williams had "been there from the start", only to be bumped off by the Weinsteins.

Other issues arose along the way involving problems with practical effects that would lead to a glut of digital effects that production had not planned for. The Brothers Grimm had at least 800 CGI shots across its runtime (a large number back in the early 2000s), which was almost double the intended amount. This need for more CGI increased costs and slowed down an already hampered production schedule. Meanwhile, Gilliam was once again at odds with Bob Weinstein over that most seminal of privileges: the choice of final cut for the film. This is basically the right of the director to show their true vision to the public, unmarred by studio meddling. To be sure, this is not something every director demands, much less expects, but for many like Gilliam, the final cut is something they must have in order to be satisfied with their creation. The stalemate over Grimm lasted so long that Gilliam even had time to write and direct a whole other movie, the much more personal and well-realized Tideland. And when he finally came back to The Brothers Grimm, both sides of the conflict were in a more conciliatory mood. The film was released in August 2005, with the final product being something much less than either Gilliam or Dimension Films had wanted.

Where Did 'The Brothers Grimm' Go Wrong?

All of these troubles would manifest themselves in a movie that was ultimately panned for one central and obvious problem: The Brothers Grimm lacks direction. This is a harsh reality to accept given the bona fides of its director, but understanding the aforementioned issues makes it all too plain. Terry Gilliam is well known for creating fantastical, funny, and even weird cinematic worlds with relentless creativity. The end products of his method are not always generally appealing, but they are never boring. Unfortunately for Grimm, a serious side effect of the battle for control between Gilliam and Weinstein was its soul. Rather than an odd but utterly fun story like it should have been, The Brothers Grimm has all the trappings of a Gilliam classic without any of the vitality or charm. The movie seems to build slowly to nothing, with a sort of wandering tone and oddly unrelatable characters.

Critics at the time of release marveled that, despite great actors like Heath Ledger and Matt Damon at the helm, the cast of The Brothers Grimm seemed disengaged. Damon in particular feels a bit miscast, with his usual modern charm not coming through in this Victorian setting. Gilliam even hoped to be able to attach a large prosthetic nose to the actor during filming, perhaps to give the unusually flat performance of Damon some artificial character. But again, Bob Weinstein shot down this idea for fear it would distract from Damon’s good looks. Damon is not alone, though, with many scenes in the film feeling like the actors just aren’t 100% there. Who's to say that, had Gilliam had his way, the chemistry would have been better? And perhaps, it was the mere presence of production tension (that Damon himself commented on) that caused the problems in character direction. Whatever the case, even the presence of brilliant actors like Jonathan Pryce, Peter Stormare, and Monica Bellucci could not tie the cast together in a satisfying way.

If there is one thing audiences have come to rely on from Terry Gilliam, it is a certain witty sense of style in his films that serves the story above all. This is yet another way in which The Brothers Grimm misses its mark, with the film seeming like it developed a look before it developed a story. The plot revolves around the eponymous brothers duping ignorant peasants out of their money in return for fake disposal of ghouls, monsters, and other folkloric baddies. Eventually, the brothers come across real haunts, real monsters, and a really nasty vampiric queen that prays on young girls to maintain her health and beauty. This may seem like a succinct story with a clever setup, but when realized in the movie, the threads that connect our characters seem thin and flimsy. Lots of classic Grimm’s Fairytale denizens show up in the movie, but often they appear without much reason apart from being necessary for the title of the film. And though there is a valiant attempt at a fun visual style, even that is hampered by the preponderance of now-dated visual effects. Sadly, even as a “style over substance” flick, The Brothers Grimm is just not quite worth the time for any but the most stalwart Gilliam fans.

In the end, The Brothers Grimm is a dated, messy, and soulless affair that suffered dearly from studio meddling and an exasperated director. Terry Gilliam really could have been the perfect choice for such a story, with his imagination being more than a match for the beloved fairy tales that undergird the film. Unfortunately for Gilliam, and for audiences, that imagination was “...rode roughshod over…” by the Weinsteins, and ultimately, sterilized and crushed. The Brothers Grimm has its fun moments, and Gilliam hardly gives viewers a real lemon, but the movie is not what he wanted to make, not what his distributors wanted to sell, and by extension, not what the public wanted to watch.

