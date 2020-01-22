Matt Damon Re-Teams with ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Director James Mangold on ‘The Force’

Ford v Ferrari v… THE LAW?! The star and director of that Best Picture-nominated racing drama — Matt Damon and James Mangold, respectively — are back in the saddle. Er, car. They’re making another movie together, is what I’m saying. And according to Deadline, it’s The Force, a searing corrupt cop drama based on the novel from best-selling thriller author Don Winslow.

Damon has waded into corrupt cop territory before, playing a mole in the Boston police department for Jack Nicholson‘s crime boss in Martin Scorsese‘s The Departed. But The Force will throw him even further into shady territory. Damon will play Denny Malone, an NYPD detective in charge of one of the most decorated crime-fighting squads on — hell yeah — the force. But fighting crime doesn’t come easy for Malone. He’s in over his head, making dirty deals with dirty individuals, sliding further and further away from the law. Now, he’s embroiled in a corruption scandal, has all kinds of allegiances with mobsters who want to collect, must deal with New York’s racial tensions, considers ratting out his fellow corrupt cops, considers ratting out the corrupt mayor, and considers the fact that investigators want nothing more than to nab him. Whew!

David Mamet wrote the first draft of the screenplay — a choice so perfect it’s almost on-the-nose — but Mangold is rewriting the script alongside his Logan co-writer Scott Frank. Mangold is also developing an upcoming drama about Bob Dylan going electric starring Timothée Chalamet. Ridley Scott will produce The Force, while simultaneously directing The Last Duel with Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer. Damon also recently finished filming Stillwater, directed by Tom McCarthy. Author Winslow is also adapting a trilogy of novels — The Power of the Dog, The Cartel, and The Border — into a series at FX.

If you enjoy corrupt cop thrillers as much as I, you are already patiently counting the days until we can catch The Force on the big screen. Until then, check out our review of Ford v Ferrari to see what their last team-up was like. Plus: Mangold gets into another corrupt cop drama of his, Cop Land.