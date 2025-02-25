With a career consisting of over 100 acting credits as well as dozens of efforts as a producer and five screenwriting credits—including his Oscar-winning success with Good Will Hunting—Matt Damon is one of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars of the past few decades. Since his career in feature film began with a small role in 1988’s romantic comedy Mystic Pizza, Damon’s filmography has gone from strength to strength, with the actor featuring in everything from immense action blockbusters to some of the defining dramas of the modern era.

While picking his 10 best films may be a routine task, selecting his most essential acting credits is something far trickier. Even with an effort to recognize his nous across multiple genres, his impact in leading parts and supporting roles, and his consistent excellence across a stretch of 30+ years, such films as Interstellar, Ford V Ferrari, and The Rainmaker haven’t made the cut. The films that have qualified showcase Damon at his outstanding best, making them must-see pictures for everyone who considers themselves a fan of the versatile star.

10 'Ocean’s Eleven' (2001)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Matt Damon was already a major star by the early 2000s, one who had starred in several hit dramas while also featuring second fiddle to acting veterans like Tom Hanks and Will Smith. While he technically only had a supporting part in Ocean’s Eleven, his memorable performance as the heist crew’s sleight-of-hand pick-pocket proved that he could share the screen with multiple Hollywood A-listers and still stand out.

A fun crime caper, and a remake of the 1960 film Ocean’s 11, the Steven Soderbergh hit follows ex-con Danny Ocean (George Clooney) as he assembles a team to hit three Las Vegas casinos owned and operated by his ex-wife’s new fiancé. A significant commercial hit that launched an extended film series, Ocean’s Eleven is the fifth highest-grossing picture Damon has acted in, and its impact in establishing him as a star equal to the likes of Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts can not be overstated.