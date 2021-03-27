Stillwater, starring Matt Damon and from Academy Award-winning writer and director Tom McCarthy, has just received a summer release date. In Stillwater, Damon plays an Oklahoma oil-rig worker who goes to Marseille to try and exonerate his estranged daughter over a murder she did not commit.

McCarthy has written Stillwater with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré. In addition to Damon, Stillwater also stars Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) and Camille Cottin (Killing Eve).

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Matt Damon Reportedly Joins ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In recent years, Damon seems to have become fond of appearing in cameos, rather than starring in films. In just the last few years, Damon has made cameos in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Deadpool 2, Unsane, and Thor: Ragnarok. Damon's last starring role was in 2019's Ford v Ferrari, and prior to that, 2017's Suburbicon and Downsizing.

McCarthy previously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with the 2015 film, Spotlight, which also won Best Picture. Since his Oscar-winning film, McCarthy has directed two episodes of the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why and the Disney+ film Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Previous to Spotlight, McCarthy was known for his smaller dramas like The Station Agent, The Visitor, and Win Win.

Stillwater comes out on July 30, a release date that puts the film out the same day as A24's Dev Patel-starring film, The Green Knight, and Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Read the official synopsis for Stillwater here:

A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

KEEP READING: 'Timmy Failure' Director and Cast on Adapting the Beloved Books for Disney+

Share Share Tweet Email

LaKeith Stanfield’s Alt-Reality Netflix Anime ‘Yasuke’ Reveals New Character Art Stanfield plays "the greatest ronin never known."

Read Next