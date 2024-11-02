Although Matt Damon has been one of the most significant movie stars of his generation ever since Good Will Hunting showed the extent of his dramatic abilities, he’s also someone who has refreshingly been able to poke fun at himself. Even though Damon continues to star in a wide range of projects by a multitude of notable directors, he also makes enough time in his schedule to work in cameo roles. The work Damon has done in Kevin Smith’s cinematic universe and the Thor films certainly indicates that he is committed to giving an actual comedic performance, and not just a cheap celebrity cameo. While it’s always nice to see him pop up when he is least expected to make an appearance, Damon gave the single greatest comedic performance of his career in Steven Soderbergh’s dark comedy The Informant!

The Informant! was released during a time in Damon’s career in which he could certainly afford to be a little bit more experimental. While the success of the Bourne franchise has skyrocketed him to new levels of celebrity, he had also shown that he was capable of playing dark, complicated characters in The Departed, Syriana, and The Good Shepherd. The sheer amount of intense material certainly takes a toll on any actor’s well-being, especially for someone like Damon who regularly appears in more than a few projects each year. While it’s understandable why he may have wanted to step outside his comfort zone and try something new, The Informant! is a brilliant deconstruction of espionage thrillers that examines the complexity of American masculinity.

What Is 'The Informant!' About?

Loosely based on the nonfiction novel of the same name by Kurt Eichenwald, The Informant! explores how a mild-mannered employee at a commodities training company became a whistleblower and eventually defrauded his employer by embezzling millions of dollars. Damon stars as Mike Whitacre, who has been considered to be an emerging talent at the Archer Daniels Midland office in Decatur, Illinois in the mid-1990s. While Mike’s success has earned the praise of those in his inner circle of co-workers, his wife Ginger (Melanie Lynskey) begins to prey on his insecurities by indicating that the company has been using price-fixing tactics to gauge the market. After being confronted by the FBI Special Agents Brian Shepard (Scott Bakula) and Robert Herndon (Joel McHale), Whitacre agrees to become a spy and provide further details about ADM’s serial misconduct and egregious tactics. In an ironic twist, Mike ends up using this as an opportunity to embezzle even more money for himself, in what soon became one of the biggest financial crimes in American history.

Damon’s comedic performance is brilliant, as he draws out the inherent awkwardness of each situation. Mike is clearly a character who doesn’t know when to quit, and continues to push forward with dangerous activities up until the point at which the consequences rear their ugly head. The irony, of course, is that Mike is slightly unusual and awkward whenever he is speaking with anyone who holds a higher rank than him; it becomes easy to dismiss him as not being a tangible threat because of how outwardly goofy he seems to be. Damon’s performance is effective because Mike seems so uncomfortable in any given situation that it is challenging to not at least sympathize with Mike a little bit during the initial stages of his mission. It’s only once the extent of the conspiracy becomes evident that Mike is revealed as being the true monster of the story.

'The Informant!' Turns the Espionage Genre on Its Head

The Informant! is an interesting spy thriller because it forces the audience to question the agenda of everyone involved in each stage of the operation. While seemingly the FBI agents would be the heroes, as they are the ones attempting to bring ADM to justice and stabilize the financial markets, there’s never any indication that these spies are doing anything out of the goodness of their hearts. As Mike’s investigation goes even deeper, it becomes evident that the malicious tactics that ADM has taken are not exclusive to their business, or even the commodities trading market; they speak to a larger issue with capitalism in which those in power gamble with the assets that many less fortunate people rely upon to survive. While Mike is certainly guilty of taking advantage of this system, it’s hard to blame the entire system on him.

While he’s taken on villainous roles before in School Ties and the aforementioned The Departed, The Informant! allows Damon to play one of the most toxic and reprehensible characters of his career. What’s so infuriating about Mike is that he has become so used to lying that the truth almost seems foreign to him; a key scene towards the end of the film in which Ginger questions her husband about what he has left her in the dark about shows the extent of self-denial that he is in. The Informant! is a comedy first and foremost, and many of the sight gags of Mike trying to collect audio files are simply hilarious. That being said, the analysis of what the consequences of a “post-truth” world look like indicates that Soderbergh had deeper motivations for crafting this story.

Steven Soderbergh Brings Out the Best in Matt Damon

Although he has worked with nearly every acclaimed director working today, Damon has consistently done some of his best work with Soderbergh, who often casts him against type. Between playing a conman in the Ocean’s franchise, starring as a caring father in Contagion, popping up as a gangster in No Sudden Move, and playing a long-suffering romantic lead in Behind the Candelabra, Damon has been able to experiment on strange character parts whenever Soderbergh gives him the opportunity. It’s worth bringing up their work when discussing the best modern actor-director working relationships, such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, or Bong Joon-ho and Song Kang-ho.

