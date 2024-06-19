The Big Picture The Instigators stars Matt Damon & Casey Affleck along with an ensemble cast.

Directed by Doug Liman, the film follows two thieves on the run with a hostage.

Damon's production house Artist Equity brings this thrilling movie to Apple TV+ on August 9, following a limited theatrical release.

All eyes are on Apple TV’s upcoming action comedy The Instigators starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The feature hails from Damon and Ben Affleck’s production house Artist Equity and reunites the Oppenheimer actor with his Bourne Legacy director Doug Liman, who is coming hot off the success of Prime Video’s Road House remake led by Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie recently released a full-length trailer that gave fans a good peak into this thrilling but hilarious world.

Now Total Film has unveiled a new look at the feature, which sees Damon sharing space with Michael Stuhlbarg, Alfred Molina, and Jack Harlow, as the crew seeks answers from someone off-screen. By the looks of the promotional material, the feature looks bright, slick, and full of action.

What’s ‘The Instigators’ About?

Image via Total Film

The film follows Rory and Cobby, a pair of thieves who attempt to rob corrupt politicians of the city. But when their plans go awry the two are forced to go on the run from police, bureaucrats, as well as the criminal underbelly of the city. Chaos ensues as they take Rory’s therapist as a hostage for their getaway. As seen in the previously released trailer, the movie has Liman’s signature humor, some excellent car chases, action, balanced with a couple of tender moments that define both the central characters.

Seems like the cast and crew had as much fun behind the scenes as speaking of collaborating with Damon on another film, Liman reminisces, "The last time I worked with Matt, we were basically kids being yelled at constantly by the authority figures in Hollywood." He further divulges, "I had a moment on The Instigators when I was like: 'Holy shit, there’s no studio boss. This is for Matt and Ben [Affleck]’s company. How did this happen, that we are now the adults in the room?'"

The feature has an ensemble including Damon’s Downsizing co-star Hong Chau as therapist Dr. Donna Rivera, Molina as Richie Dechico, Paul Walter Hauser as Booch, Stuhlbarg as Mr. Besegai, and Ron Perlman. Also rounding off the cast is Ving Rhames as Frank Toomey, Toby Jones as Alan Flynn, Harlow as Scalvo, Caylee Cowan, and Richie Moriarty among others.

The Instigators will have a limited theatrical release on August 2 before streaming worldwide on Apple TV+ starting August 9. You can check out the new image above and know more about the film with our guide here.