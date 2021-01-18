We could be in for a Ford vs. Ferrari reunion when the upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder rolls around. Writer/director Taika Waititi is in the midst of filming Thor 4 in Sydney, Australia right now, and we’ve been seeing an influx of noteworthy performers landing in Australia to film their scenes. In addition to the previously announced Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, it appears the Guardians of the Galaxy are along for the ride (or part of it, at least) as Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff have all been spotted in Sydney where they’re filming scenes for the Marvel follow-up. And now you can add Matt Damon to the list.

Australia News reports that Damon and his family have arrived in Sydney and are quarantining ahead of production on Thor: Love and Thunder, for which Damon will film a role. Fans will recall that Damon had a brief cameo in Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, playing an Asgardian actor who was playing the role of Loki in a play that the real Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was putting on to recreate the events of Thor: The Dark World from his perspective (classic Taika). It was a short but incredibly funny cameo that was shot in the United States as part of some additional photography, so one imagines if Damon is flying down to Australia and spending two weeks quarantining, it could be for a more substantial role.

Or perhaps Damon’s just a fan of Waititi’s and is keen to have some fun. Either way, I’m excited to see how Love and Thunder comes together. The film will find Portman’s Jane Foster filling the role of Thor, but that’s about all we know at this point. Unlike Ragnarok, Waititi wrote the screenplay for Thor 4 himself so this will be a Thor movie by way of Waititi built from the ground up.

Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t the only upcoming Marvel movie worth getting excited about, but it’s certainly towards the top of the list. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

