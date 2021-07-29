Thanks to some paparazzi set photos, it was revealed earlier this year that Matt Damon will be reprising his cameo role as Actor Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder. (Unfortunately, Tom Hiddleston won't be returning as the real Loki for the fourth Thor movie, but at least he'll appear again in Season 2 of his own show.) The Marvel films are always filled with fun cameos and easter eggs, and fans were completely surprised seeing Matt Damon pretending to be the God of Mischief in Thor: Ragnarok.

The Oscar winner spilled the beans while being interviewed on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. With this confirmation, and how hilarious his cameo was in the previous film, it definitely amps up anticipation for the new one. In Damon's own words:

I don't know if it's secret or not though everybody knows. I went down there to shoot. I think they sussed out because paparazzi took pictures of us so that they sussed out what we were doing. We were kind of reprising a cameo that we, that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one. And we had a ball and so Taika [Waititi] had us back again, to kind of run that joke back and upgrade it a little bit.

Damon's comments confirm that Luke Hemsworth will also return as Actor Thor, which will surely be another great cameo. While it may be a given that there's probably another play, it would be amusing if it turns out that Actor Loki and Actor Thor are actually variants of the ones we know and love. There is a multiverse after all, so it's possible.

Thor: Love and Thunder also sees the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor (of course), Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. Christian Bale will also appear as Gorr the God Butcher, with Russell Crowe as Zeus, and many more new and old faces will likely be starring in the highly-anticipated movie. Taika Waititi directs from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Sweet/Vicious). Filming concluded on the MCU film back in June, with Waititi quoted as saying that the fourth Thor movie is "the craziest film [he's] ever done."

There isn't an official synopsis yet, but Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.

