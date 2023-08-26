The Big Picture Disenchantment is Matt Groening's latest animated series that showcases his trademark humor and takes place in medieval times. It's a must-watch for fans of Groening's previous works.

Disenchantment stands out from The Simpsons and Futurama as it tells a longer, interconnected story with developed character arcs, providing a refreshing change of pace.

The animation in Disenchantment is visually appealing and showcases Groening's dedication to creating a lived-in world, unlike the stagnant animation seen in some modern Simpsons episodes.

We should all be thankful that we live in a world where Matt Groening is creating art, giving us one fantastic series after another in shows like The Simpsons, Futurama, and Disenchantment. Wait... what do you mean you've never watched Disenchantment? You know, Groening's latest animated series that takes place in medieval times, has the purest distillation of his trademark humor, and even has Eric André as a part of its cast? Yeah, sounds great right? Well, believe me, it is. If you're a fan of Groening's, but have longed for the glory days of The Simpsons and sat by as Futurama hung in limbo for the last decade, then Disenchantment will be the perfect remedy for you. This might be the third show from one of the most highly acclaimed faces in animation, but it doesn't quite have the reputation that it deserves. Maybe, as the final season gears up to premiere, Disenchantment will finally have its moment.

Matt Groening's Animation Style Is Like No Other

Ever since the late '70s, Matt Groening has enjoyed some degree of acclaim in the worlds of comics and cartoons. After seeing years of success with his comic strip Life in Hell, Groening would be shepherded into TV by legendary filmmaker James L. Brooks. What came out of that partnership, you ask? A little series called The Simpsons, which is currently airing its 34th season. Yeah, talk about a juggernaut. Groening would ride both the success of his flagship series and continue to go back to the drawing board for his underground comic strip until 1999, when he and David X. Cohen would take audiences to the future. Futurama was another massive moment for Groening, and even though it's in the middle of its second revival at the moment, it has still spent the last 24 years as a favorite of animation buffs.

As the 21st century rolled in, Groening would continue to enjoy the success of his three creations. Life in Hell had its cult fan base, Futurama fans kept demanding that the show would return, and The Simpsons is just... well, The Simpsons. It feels like just as much a part of American culture as Mount Rushmore, except people outside the States actually care about it. Like any other influential creator, Matt Groening has a fan base that could always use more of whatever juice he's still got. Thankfully, he did still have a little juice left, culminating in his third animated series (but fourth creative baby — you tracking with me?).

'Disenchantment' Is Pure Matt Groening

Disenchantment first premiered on Netflix in August 2018, coming almost 30 years after The Simpsons. And while this show does have the same general character design found in The Simpsons (minus the yellow) and Futurama, it's actually even more in line with Groening's unique creative spirit than any of his other shows. It's certainly a comedic show. Nine times out of 10, the show puts its characters in pretty hilarious circumstances, has something funny go down in the background of the frame, or just arms its cast with a general wit, but it's hardly ever silly. Disenchantment is a pretty jaded show (obvious by the title, right), and carries a dry sense of humor everywhere it goes. Groening has a hilarious comedic voice, but in working on his other two animated programs, he has had to more evenly collaborate with other creative minds. With his third animated series, Groening has developed the show with Josh Weinstein and is still working with plenty of writers, but manages to make this one feel the most in line with his solo work on Life in Hell than anything else in his career.

'Disenchantment' Tells a Richer Story than 'The Simpsons' and 'Futurama'

Disenchantment follows Bean (Abbi Jacobson), the princess of Dreamland, who is joined by Elfo (Nat Faxon), a goofy little half-elf, and Luci (André), a mischievous, cat-like demon. In terms of plot, the series follows the trio's fantastical adventures through Dreamland but doesn't present these adventures in an episodic fashion like The Simpsons and Futurama do. Instead, Disenchantment carries its plot from episode to episode. This makes it easier for the creators to actually develop character arcs and give them depth, as opposed to only having disconnected half-hour episodes to connect audiences emotionally to folks like Homer or Fry. There's nothing wrong with having an episodic series, it's obviously worked very well for those other two shows, but it makes for a fun change of pace to see what Groening can do with long-form storytelling. It's also fascinating to see him operate in less of a joke-driven fashion. Instead, this series feels more in line with the first Futurama revival, when dramatic plot beats became as essential to the story as the jokes. In short, Disenchantment isn't a comedy first, it's a fantasy show.

'Disenchantment's' Animation is Wonderfully Inspired

Not only is the plot of Disenchantment engaging, but the animation itself is as well! It's an animated show so this might feel like a dumb thing to praise, but given the fact that so many of today's cartoons and animated series rely on stock animation cycles (I'm looking at you, Family Guy), it's refreshing to see that Groening doesn't just want to phone his third show in. Weirdly enough, this feels like Groening taking a note from the fantastical worlds of Ralph Bakshi (just without all the sleaze of his movies). Disenchantment is full of several fantastically designed corners of Dreamland, with wonderful-looking characters and creatures being introduced all throughout the main trio's adventures. The show feels lived-in, both by the actual movements of its characters and its inspired world. Nothing is ever stagnant or uncomfortably still like in modern Simpsons episodes, one of the things that so many people forget made its first ten years so great.

'Disenchantment' Isn't Trying to Change the Game, and That's Good

Let's face it, Disenchantment was given the impossible task of having to live up to The Simpsons and Futurama. There was no way that it would ever surpass those two shows in terms of iconography, but it never really tried to. Instead, it opted out to tell its own fun fantasy story, one that still carries a light tone and is littered with jokes. You can tell that this wasn't ever setting out to be another game changer for Groening, he's just having a bit of fun with some long-form storytelling in a time period that he was yet to play in.

In that way, Disenchantment shouldn't be anyone's first Matt Groening show that they dive into. This is the perfect series for folks who have gone around the block with the Simpson family and Planet Express crew numerous times, looking for whatever else Groening has to offer. It's an animated program with more life to it than most current shows have, and other than this current season of Futurama, has more heart to it than anything its creator has been involved in for the last 23 years. More than anything, Disenchantment is proof that Matt Groening's still got it — an artist who has continually shown himself to be the gift that keeps on giving.