The Head of Household for the week on Big Brother gets their room, a basket of their favorite food, pictures, and a letter from home. This is a big deal since the cast doesn't get any contact with the outside world as long as they stay in the house on the reality series. Big Brother 25 was an especially long season with 100 days. Fans on the live feeds or the ones who watch the CBS episodes could tell the length was challenging for the houseguests.

Deaflympics gold medalist Matt Klotz was runner-up of the season and was in the house until the finale. However, he started the season in an alliance with Riley Smedley and had a crush on her. She was then evicted in week 2. The reality TV show had Riley write a letter to Matt when he won. That was also the week when there were just five people left in the house. The swimmer seemed ecstatic about the letter at the time. But now he's telling a very different story.

Matt Klotz Says He Was Disappointed His Mom Didn't Write Him a Letter on 'Big Brother'

Matt appeared on The Zach Nichols podcast and talked about his HOH letter. "I think it was day 84," he told the hosts. "I really missed my family. I missed my best friends. I wanted a letter from them. And so that's why I wanted to win that comp." The swimmer said he looked at the pictures and saw a "blonde girl" and thought, "Who's this?" He said because he had only known Riley for two weeks, he "didn't recognize her at first."

Zach claimed he would've "thrown up" at the thought of a woman he knew for so little meeting his parents. "Yeah, it's nice to get a letter, but man, I wanted a letter from my mom, my dad, my best friends," the runner-up said. Matt claimed he looked back at the videos of him reading the letter, and he didn't look as "happy" as people expected. The host asked him if he told Reilly that he had a crush on her. Matt admitted to telling Reilly she was attractive.

This retelling is interesting for several reasons. Matt did tell her that he had a crush on her before Reilly was evicted, and she said "Aww." Matt talked about Riley repeatedly on the live feeds, and made a Q-tip shrine to her in the bathroom. He was even offended when he found out another houseguest messed with the shrine. The season ended with Riley and Mat reunited at the finale, and she pulled out a Q-tip referencing his shrine. Riley revealed months after the season that they're not dating because he was "overwhelmed."

Fans weren't happy about the conversation. Big Brother legend Danielle Reyes tweeted, "This is not a good look. There was no need to disrespect her on a podcast. Shame on the host for supporting this. Does he know about the live feeds? I need everyone to pull the receipts and tag these cavemen. #RespectBBReilly."

