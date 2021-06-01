Talent agency CESD has booked a trio of up-and-coming actors in major TV projects, as Matt Mitchell has landed a supporting role in Apple's Now and Then, while Miguel Angel Garcia and Natalia Del Riego have been cast in ABC's pilot Promised Land.

Now and Then is a bilingual thriller set in Miami that follows a group of six college friends whose lives are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends with one of them dead. 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Oscar nominees Marina de Tavira (Roma) and Rosie Perez (Birds of Prey) star alongside José María Yazpik (Narcos: Mexico), Maribel Verdú (Pan's Labyrinth), Manolo Cardona (Who Killed Sara?), Soledad Villamil (The Secret in Their Eyes) and Emmy winner Željko Ivanek (Damages).

Yazpik will play a Miami politician, while de Tavira will play his ambitious wife, and Perez and Ivanek will play a pair of detectives. Meanwhile, Verdú will play a lawyer, Cardona will play a surgeon, and Villamil will play an artist. Apple will announce the main cast's younger counterparts shortly, but Collider has learned that Mitchell will play a handsome young American named Hugo who stirs up some surprises as he searches for his place within the community.

Now and Then will be shot in Spanish and English, and the drama series hails from creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira, the same team behind Velvet, Cable Girls and Grand Hotel. Campos and Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners, while Campos and Neira will write the series with their team. Gideon Raff, whose credits include Homeland and Sacha Baron Cohen's Netflix series The Spy, will direct and executive produce Now and Then, which Bambú Producciones will produce for Apple TV+.

As for the Promised Land castings, Garcia will play Junior, the son of John Ortiz's character, Joe Sandoval. Junior is the youngest child of the Sandoval family, and the most erratic, as his family's wealth has opened the gateway to his frequent drug and alcohol abuse. His family knows better than to trust him with much, but his father still holds out hope for his troubled son, for whom he has a special affection.

Elsewhere, Del Riego will play Daniela, a hard-working new employee at the home of the Sandoval family, who also happens to be an undocumented immigrant. She risks being deported to Mexico unless the sympathetic Mateo (Augusto Aguilera) can help her get false identity papers or come up with another solution to her problems.

Mitchell and Garcia are both recent USC grads who currently live together as roommates, which is pretty cool, as these are two exciting gigs for the young actors. Mitchell, who can also be seen in Bixler High Private Eye on Nickelodeon, is represented by Kimberly Kottwitz and Eric Kind at Brave Artists Management in addition to CESD Talent Agency.

Garcia previously recurred on the Fox series Deputy and played the lead in the indie feature Die Like a Man. He'll soon be seen starring opposite Dennis Quaid in the film On the Line, which tells the story of Team Casa Hogar, a group of Mexican orphans who saved their orphanage by winning the world’s biggest fishing tournament. The CESD client is managed by Vincent Lazzo and Javier Chapa at Inclusion Management.

Del Riego has recurred on series such as ABC’s The Rookie and How To Get Away With Murder as well as Party of Five on Freeform. She's represented by Jillian Neal at Untitled Entertainment in addition to CESD.

