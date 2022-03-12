The Caped Crusader has returned in The Batman, a near three-hour film noir that takes a risk in how it portrays characters we’ve come to know so well. The man behind the changes that aimed to give the comics a more realistic vibe is the underrated Matt Reeves. After a flop early in his career, he has come back to amass multiple critically acclaimed and box office hits in the past decade-plus. Let’s take a look at the films Reeves has directed and rank them from worst to best.

6. The Pallbearer (1996)

Image via Miramax

Reeves’ first film is his only mediocre one. In 1996, Reeves was best known for co-writing Under Siege 2: Dark Territory. Miramax shelled out nearly half a million dollars for his next script and Reeves was brought on to direct as well. On paper, this was a massive break for him. He had the backing of a major studio and an all-star cast of mid 90s talent, led by David Schwimmer, who was riding the megahit wave known as Friends, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The Pallbearer is a romantic comedy about a down-and-out manchild who unwittingly gets pulled into giving a eulogy at a funeral for someone he didn’t know. Along the way he reunites with his high school crush and tries to win her over. The film was a box office dud, opening at number nine in its opening weekend, but critics were a little more kind. The late, great Roger Ebert pointed out the film’s sincere emotion and charm. He ended his review acknowledging what the director had accomplished. “Matt Reeves has a master plan, and it's amazing how a movie with so many detours can arrive so convincingly at its destination.” While the movie may have flopped, Reeves himself had been noticed.

5. Let Me In (2010)

Image via Relativity Media

Reeves not only directed but wrote this American remake to the 2008 Swedish vampire film, Let the Right One In. Though it may have been an unnecessary film perhaps, it’s still an effective one. Despite criticism for a stark change made to the protagonist vampire and some questionable CGI, Reeves made a solid film that pays tribute to its phenomenal source material. You’ll get varying opinions between those who think Reeves follows the original’s blueprint too closely, and those who think he does enough to make it his own creation, but almost everyone agrees that he got great performances out of his young actors, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz. The studio wanted the characters to be older, but Reeves fought against it. His decision to have the film be set in 1980s New Mexico helps to set the film apart from other horror movies of the time. Whether this adaptation was needed or not is debatable, but the final product is a fitting tribute to the original and a valiant effort on its own.

4. War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Reeves directed the two sequel entries in the latest Planet of the Apes trilogy. While it’s a loose remake of 1973’s Battle for the Planet of the Apes, it is not a near beat for beat reincarnation as Let Me In was. Co-written by Reeves, this sequel sets out to be its own creation. Starring Woody Harrelson as a crazed colonel obsessed with killing every ape he can and Andy Serkis as the fully grown ape leader Caesar, this is an epic and beautifully filmed war story. Reeves took inspiration from classic war films such as The Bridge on the River Kwai and The Great Escape to influence his style, and Harrelson’s character comes across as a maniacal equal to Colonel Kurtz from Apocalypse Now. A hit with critics and fans alike, Reeves took a huge risk by not allowing himself to be trapped in the tropes of franchise sequels. He aimed to create a film that could survive on its own and not be easily digestible popcorn fun. This entry is dark and disturbing and not always easy to watch, but between the power of the story, the performances, and the jaw-dropping motion capture effects, it can never be forgotten.

3. Cloverfield (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Drew Goddard, best known at the time as a writer and co-executive producer for Lost, wrote this film. Created by J.J. Abrams as America’s answer to Godzilla, he chose Reeves, who he knew from their work onThe Pallbearer, to direct the found-footage monster movie. Filmed in secret, the questions around the project, combined with a genius marketing campaign, created massive hype. The final product lives up to it. While the found footage approach had been done to death in horror, it had never been taken on with such a wide scope. It transformed the film from being a simple Godzilla clone into something visceral and frightening. The viewer becomes so immersed in the story that they become a part of it. While some of Reeves’ other works will partially be remembered for their tremendous score, this one has none and doesn’t need it. Where most horror movies rely on music to build the scares, here its absence only adds to the all-encompassing fear. The film succeeds most in its showcase of the monster. Rather than putting it front and center, the monster is seen only in short fragments, until it’s finally revealed in the last minutes. Reeves knew that the scariest part of any horror film is what you don’t see, even if what you’re not seeing is hundreds of feet tall.

2. The Batman (2022)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Caped Crusader is back in his first standalone film in a decade. Reeves not only directed but wrote this near three-hour marathon that’s more old-school film noir than superhero flick. There are no aliens or over-the-top comic book trappings here. This film is grounded in a reality so dark and dirty that it could live in the same world as David Fincher’s Se7en. Everything Reeves does here goes against expectations. That starts with the incredibly risky casting. The internet had a near meltdown when Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson was cast as the lead. Reeves knew what he was doing though. If you’ve seen Pattinson in later films, such as Good Time, you knew he was not just a huge name but a great actor.

That risk, along with the transformation made to Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and the chilling new take on Paul Dano’s Riddler, made for a Batman film that stands out from everything that came before it. Reeves was not content to make a run-of-the-mill loud summer blockbuster. This film is a detective story, a slow burn that takes its time, but also gets your heart pumping with the intense action and a pulsing score. We do get more of an emo Bruce Wayne as some fans feared we would, but even that is purposeful. This Wayne is broken and still finding his way. Here’s hoping Reeves gets another chance soon to show us where The Batman goes next.

1. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Image via 20th Century Fox

After Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt dropped out, Reeves was brought in to direct the sequel. Though he did not have a hand in writing it, the grittiness he learned in Cloverfield and Let Me In is all over this entry. While Rise was a very well-made movie that surprised critics and audiences alike, this film takes a giant step up that resulted in a huge box office and an Academy Award nomination for Best Special Effects. The motion capture effects are awe-inspiring and the music will beat in your soul, but for it all to work you need an excellent story.

For a story about talking apes, it is approached with the utmost seriousness. As with so many of his other works, this one is dark and brutal, with an approach meant to give you what you want without knowing it’s what you were looking for. This is a fun ride, but it’s also a deeply political work that speaks on racism and classism, and how we treat those we see as below us, all without being preachy. We care about Caesar and his fellow apes. We hurt for them. We want to see them fight back and win, and all the while it reminds us of our faults and how we could be better to those who are kept beneath us. It's Reeves’ master plan.

