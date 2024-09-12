New and fantastic directors keep popping up in Hollywood yearly with amazing movies. While Matt Reeves has been on the scene since the 1990s, it wasn't until the 2010s that fans and critics started to recognize his talent. If they didn't realize it then, they certainly did in 2022, when Reeves' popularity would blow up, becoming an incredibly influential director. Befriending J.J. Abrams at an early age, Reeves would also help Steven Spielberg transfer his films to videotape before making his own student films and eventually writing and directing.

Reeves' films often feature mature and dark tones, telling serious stories with philosophical themes that bring a human feel to fantastical elements. He has proven to be quite effective with his films, directing a total of six, most of which are critically acclaimed. While he has many great movies, this list will look at all of them through the lens of rewatchability. Whether it be runtime, enjoyability, plot, themes, or style, each of his films contains certain aspects that make some more rewatchable than the others.

6 'The Pallbearer' (1996)

Actors: David Schwimmer, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Michael Rapaport

As Reeves prepares for his next highly anticipated movie, his directorial debut with The Pallbearer left much to be desired. With the massive popularity of Friends, David Schwimmer leads this movie as Tom Thompson, a man-child who ends up giving a eulogy to someone he didn't know. This unexpectedly reunites him with his old crush, Julie DeMarco, played by Gwyneth Paltrow in one of her breakout roles. The Pallbearer follows the two as they reconnect and attempt to fall in love again.

Despite The Pallbearer being Reeves' shortest film at roughly an hour and a half, the lackluster quality creates a boring movie with little rewatch value. That's not to say there isn't anything good about the film; with a fun premise and a wholesome rom-com, The Pallbearer has its moments and vast potential. Unfortunately, Schwimmer and Gwyneth Paltrow have zero chemistry and drag the film along with their dry dynamic. With the romance being seriously diluted, the comedy stood out a bit more, with the movie focusing on laughs. While this may have improved the enjoyability, the film's other half lands flat. Overall, The Pallbearer is okay but does not warrant a second watch-through.

5 'Let Me In' (2010)

Actors: Chloë Grace Moretz, Kody Smit-McPhee, and Dylan Minnette

First premiering at the illustrious cinema event, TIFF, Reeves' third movie, Let Me In, is a remake of the 2008 Swedish film Let the Right One In, based on a novel of the same name. Despite the changing location and character names for this remake, the original story is still intact and faithful, even if some fans claim it to be too derivative. Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is bullied at school, neglected at home, and extremely lonely and upset with the world. Planning revenge on those who harmed him, he meets Abby (Chloë Grace Moretz), who shares his feelings. As the two connect, Owen fears Abby isn't what she says after learning about a mysterious string of murders.

Let Me In is a fantastic horror movie featuring outstanding acting, writing, plot, and thrills to create a distinct yet faithful adaptation of Let the Right One In. While Let Me In is certainly an underrated supernatural horror film, it isn't the most rewatchable. The suspense and thrills experienced when first watching the movie are gone upon rewatch. Not knowing what will happen next is an excellent part of the film, so knowing everything dampens the fun the next time around. Often beautiful and disturbing, Let Me In is a fantastic movie, and while the film is still a decent rewatch, it doesn't hold up as well as Reeves' other films.

4 'The Batman' (2022)

Actors: Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, and Zoë Kravitz

Things are looking up for the DC franchise, from James Gunn's upcoming DCU, Todd Phillips's Joker: Folie à Deux, and The Batman Part 2. Despite the dawn looking bright, DC has had a string of recent successes, most notably The Batman. Serving as the most recent Batman movie, Robert Pattinson dons the cape and cowl to play the titular character in an even more grounded environment. In his second year as Batman, Bruce Wayne is the mask as he doubles down on his efforts to save Gotham without that side of him. He learns quickly why this isn't for the best, inspiring the Riddler to clean up the city in his own way. Batman must investigate a string of murders, all tied up in a conspiracy capable of sweeping Gotham away, in an incredibly thrilling Batman movie focusing on the mystery.

It feels wrong to put The Batman so low on this list, considering it may be Reeves' best movie. Unfortunately, the three-hour runtime significantly damages the film's rewatchability. While fans will notice many more cool and thoughtful details upon rewatching the movie, they will also see more flaws. Knowing the outcome seriously minimizes the suspense and thrilling nature of the film. Without the building mystery to keep fans on the edge of their seat, anticipating every second, they can really feel the three hours upon rewatching it. Despite this, The Batman is still a fantastic film, and any tremendous film is excellent to rewatch, including this one. So, while fans won't have a better experience rewatching this movie, it will still be enjoyable, especially for Batman fans preparing for the upcoming TV show set in the same universe, The Penguin.

3 'Cloverfield' (2008)

Actors: Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, and Odette Annable