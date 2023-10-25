Matt Rife, the comedic sensation who rose to stardom with his razor-sharp wit and viral crowd work on social media, is set to make waves with his debut Netflix stand-up special, Natural Selection. Netflix has just unveiled the teaser of Matt Rife: Natural Selection which will be available to stream for Netflix U.S subscribers on November 15.

After capturing audiences worldwide on his sold-out tours, Rife is now gearing up to entertain Netflix viewers with his unfiltered take on everything from the fascination with crystals to the world of social media trolls. In the teaser, he is not holding back — so make sure to watch it with your headphones on.

Produced by Irony Point — the production company behind Inside Amy Schumer — and executive produced by Rife himself and Christina Shams, this special promises to be a real laugh-out-loud treat that will spare no one, including grandmas. The comedy special episode was recorded at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C on September 22 and 23 as a part of Rife’s ProbleMattic World Tour. It is going to be an hour long so be sure to sit down and watch it in a single go for the best experience.

How Did Matt Rife Get Famous?

Rife skyrocketed to fame primarily due to his infectious comedic style which resonated well on social media. His snippets and shorts went viral and Rife's audience grew exponentially. This attention helped him bag multiple tours all around the world. Rife also has a history on television as he was the youngest ever cast member on MTV's Nick Cannon-led Wild ‘n Out. This paved the way for him to join The Challenge and MTV even chose him as the face of their TRL reboot.

What's more, his brief appearance alongside Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 also made waves among his fanbase on social media. His Netflix debut, Matt Rife: Natural Selection is set to release on the streamer on November 15 in the U.S. Check out the official teaser below.