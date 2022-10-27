I Love That For You breakout star Matt Rogers is set for his first comedy special at Showtime with Have You Heard of Christmas?, a variety show based on his live show of the same name. Featuring a mix of standup and original holiday pop music, the multi-hyphenate will look to make his case to become the next "Pop Prince of Christmas." He's also brought a few friends along in the form of Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and comedy duo Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson (F---ing Identical Twins). It's set to premiere on the network on December 2.

Showtime is working with a known quantity in Rogers who rose up through the network thanks to I Love That For You. Since then, he's been a talent to watch out for, also appearing in Fire Island alongside Yang, Q-Force, and Stephen Colbert's Our Cartoon President. He's proven himself as a writer as well, penning episodes of the aforementioned Q-Force and The Other Two and co-creating Quibi's acclaimed reality series Gayme Show. He'll get to flex all of his muscles with his debut special as he'll not only host and write but also compose the original music with Henry Koperski, who'll provide his piano skills for Rogers on-stage, and executive produce with Olivia Gerke and Cara Masline of 3 Arts Entertainment and Matthew Vaughan of Rotten Science. Doron Max Hagay (Saturday Night Live) is also on to direct the special.

It's fitting that Yang will be joining Rogers on stage as the pair have also taken the podcasting world by storm with their show Las Culturistas. Time Out New York rated the show as their Number 1 Comedy Podcast and Time even had it on their 50 Best Podcasts to Listen to Right Now list. Each episode of the series sees Yang and Rogers interviewing a new guest about their cultural experiences and the formative pop culture moments that made them fall in love with it all, all while covering the pop culture touchstones of the day and ranting about the most frustrating parts of the pop culture experience.

Rogers expressed his excitement to bring both his pop culture expertise and comedic prowess together to prove himself as a Christmas icon, saying in a statement:

Ever since I was a young boy, I have wanted to be seasonally ubiquitous. So I am thrilled to finally be joining the ranks of Christmas legends like Mariah Carey and Santa with this special, Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?, and I look forward to sharing this vulnerable, intimate and ultimately incredibly stupid night.

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas debuts on Showtime on December 2. In the meantime, catch the trailer below for Rogers' breakout show I Love That For You.