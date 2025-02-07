There aren’t many films in 2025 that have been saddled with expectations as immense as The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which finally introduces Marvel's “First Family” into the MCU. It is certainly an uphill battle; not only have there been previous failed attempts to bring the Fantastic Four franchise to life, but the decline in the quality of recent MCU projects has put even more pressure on The Fantastic Four: First Steps to be a breakout hit. Director Matt Shakman is no stranger to making inventive projects set within the MCU, as he was one of the key architects behind WandaVision, which is largely regarded to be one of the better Disney+ shows. However, Shakman proved he was capable of making a great film with the neo-Western Cut Bank, an underrated gem from A24 that starred Liam Hemsworth and Billy Bob Thornton.

What Is ‘Cut Bank’ About?