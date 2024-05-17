The Big Picture Matt Smith leads star-studded cast in "& Sons", which will be directed by Pablo Trapero. Smith, Bill Nighy, George MacKay, and Noah Jupe star in the Sarah Polley-scripted film.

It is an adaptation of David Gilbert's novel, "& Sons," which centers on novelist Andrew and his estranged sons.

No release date has been set for the film, which will be shopped at Cannes.

Matt Smith is headlining the star-studded cast of director Pablo Trapero's English language debut. Smith will join Bill Nighy, George MacKay, and Noah Jupe in & Sons. Deadline reports that the film is set to be scripted by Oscar-winning writer-director Sarah Polley.

& Sons will be an adaptation of David Gilbert's acclaimed 2014 novel of the same name, and will be shopped to potential distributors at this month's Cannes Film Festival. It centers around Andrew, a famously reclusive novelist with a cult following who wakes up one day convinced that he is about to die. Determined to put his affairs in order, he summons his two estranged sons, Richard and Jamie. Seventeen years ago, the birth of Richard and Jamie's half-brother, Andy, tore the family apart, and Andrew's sons haven't spoken to him since. When they all assemble at Andrew's purported deathbed, however, he reveals a surreal secret that will shatter all of their worlds. It will be the English-language debut of director Trapero, whose 2015 film The Clan had the biggest opening weekend of any Argentinian film in history. Polley is coming off her Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay, which she won in 2023 for her adaptation of Miriam Toews' Women Talking.

Who Are the Stars of '& Sons'?

Close

Smith was an unknown when he landed the role of the Eleventh Doctor on Doctor Who, a role he played for five years. He went on to star as Prince Philip on The Crown and Daemon Targaryen on House of the Dragon; the second season of the latter will premiere this summer. Nighy was an acclaimed British stage actor before breaking out as an aging rock star in Love Actually; he was nominated for Best Actor in 2022 for Living. He can currently be seen in the films Role Play, The Beautiful Game, and The First Omen, and can next be seen in the film Joy opposite Thomasin McKenzie, and in the Harlan Coben thriller series Lazarus. MacKay gave a standout performance in the lead role of WWI drama 1917; he can next be seen in the apocalyptic musical The End. Jupe gained attention for his role as Marcus Abbott in A Quiet Place and its sequel; he can currently be seen as Benjamin Franklin's grandson William Temple Franklin in AppleTV+'s Franklin.

& Sons will be produced by Phin Glynn, Axel Kuschevatzky, and Cindy Teperman of Infinity Hill. Trapero will also produce via Matanza Cine. Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films, Kasia Neiman, Bahman Naraghi, and Paul Telegedy will executive produce.

& Sons will be shopped at this month's Cannes Film Festival; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.