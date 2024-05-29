The Big Picture Matt Smith's role in House of the Dragon was secured due to his previous work as Prince Philip in The Crown.

Both characters played by Smith are supportive figures to their wives, despite having lines to the throne.

House of the Dragon Season 2 promises more surprises as Daemon's complex character unfolds, premiering on June 16.

It should come as no surprise that Matt Smith was chosen early on for his role as the roguish prince Daemon in House of the Dragon. Not only that, but showrunner Ryan Condal told Variety that it was Smith’s previous work in Netflix’s The Crown that ultimately cinched him for the Targaryen prince in the Game of Thrones prequel. Smith is one of several actors who portrays Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Philip, during their long reign as the stewards of England. Smith played against Claire Foy in early iterations of the characters. And due to the similarities between Philip and Daemon, casting became a no-brainer.

“He’s playing second fiddle, in that case, to his wife. In this case, it’s first to his brother, then to his niece, then to his wife,” Condal mused. In both The Crown and House of the Dragon, Smith’s characters are tertiary leaders. They have lines to the throne but ultimately have to become supportive figures for their wives. As much as fans may want their characters to be evolved men who love their wives implicitly, these characters are more nuanced than that. They both chafe at the desire for power while they have none for themselves. But that is why the casting of Smith in these roles is so brilliant. The Doctor Who actor has always found humanity in some parts that could be regarded as cold.

“I fell in love with [Philip] a bit, having thought, like a lot of Britons, that he was one thing -- many think he’s a bit of a buffoon,” Smith noted to Variety. The Crown shows the cracks in the marriage of the real-life couple but also demonstrates how they stood steadfast for all of their years together. The comparisons to Daemon are quite clear, though fans of House of the Dragon are sure to get some more surprises down the line.

Daemon In 'House of the Dragon' Is More Dangerous

While The Crown depicts familiar events for English audiences and the world, House of the Dragon is a more heightened universe where no one is safe, especially with its most fascinating character. In the final episode of Season 1, Daemon demonstrates a surprising amount of rage toward Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) that had previously not been so close to surface. At many turns, Daemon appears to support his wife’s claim to the throne. He punishes those who dare speak against her and accepts her children as his own.

But upon learning that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) told Rhaenyra secrets he never planned on telling Daemon, the prince lashes out physically at his wife. Interesting characters are never absolutely one thing or another. It is entirely possible that Daemon can harbor a love for Rhaenyra as well as rage at his brother’s betrayal. No one is arguing that Daemon has healthy coping mechanisms and there is no mistaking that Smith was the perfect actor for the role. Viewers can catch all of the surprises that House of the Dragon Season 2 has in store when it premiers on June 16, only on Max.

