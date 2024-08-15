The Big Picture Darren Aronofsky's star-studded crime thriller includes Matt Smith and Liev Schreiber alongside other heavyweight talents.

Caught Stealing will bring 90s NYC criminal underworld to life, promising an "adrenaline-soaked roller-coaster ride."

Fans of Charlie Huston's book can look forward to the action-packed adaptation led by Austin Butler in a thrilling ensemble cast.

Darren Aronofsky's next project is shaping up to be his starriest yet as the upcoming crime thriller has expanded its call sheet with two additional powerhouse names. House of the Dragon star Matt Smith and Ray Donovan alum, Liev Schreiber are the latest to join Caught Stealing, Deadline reports. The line-up of stars for the high-profile project already includes heavyweight talents such as Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, and Oscar-winner Regina King. An exciting cast such as this serves to raise expectations for the project and audiences will certainly be anticipating what next the provocative filmmaker has up his sleeves.

Caught Stealing will play out its thrills in the criminal underworld of ‘90s New York City. Per the official synopsis, the movie will follow Hank, a burned-out retired baseball player working as a bartender in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Hank's mundane life gets upended when he encounters some bad guys while working at the bar, unwittingly plunging him into a wild fight for survival. Based on the beloved book of the same name by Charlie Huston, lovers of the novel will be looking forward to seeing the pulse-pounding telling in pages come alive on screen, and given that Huston himself handled the adaptation, audiences can expect the action to play out as close as possible to the book. Also, with the ensemble gathered thus far, it should be a delightful treat for action lovers.

The crime thriller will be led by Butler, who will play Hank. Other than his leading role, other character details, including Smiths' and Schreibers', are yet to be revealed. Aronofsky himself has teased the project as an "adrenaline-soaked roller-coaster ride." The filmmaker whose Protozoa Pictures is teaming with Sony Pictures for the production has gushed, saying he “can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers.” Caught Stealing will mark Aronofsky follow-up to his critically acclaimed psychological drama, The Whale which earned leading man Brendan Fraser an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Matt Smith and Liev Schreiber's Upcoming Projects

Image via Tribune Pictures

After portraying, to much acclaim, the 11th doctor in Doctor Who, Matt Smith gained further recognition for his role as Prince Philip in Netflix's historical series The Crown, a performance for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. He currently stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. The just concluded Season 2 saw his character spend a lot of time away from action in Harrenhal, an arc that received a mixed reaction from fans. He will reprise the character in Season 3. Smith will also next be seen in the TV series The Death of Bunny Munro which he also produced.

Schreiber is best known for his work on Showtime’s Ray Donovan, a role he recently said he is open to returning to should the right opportunity present itself. He recently started in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and will next be seen as part of the large ensemble for Netflix’s murder mystery series The Perfect Couple featuring Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

No release date is in place for Caught Stealing yet, but stay tuned for more.