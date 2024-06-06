When Matt Smith appeared as Doctor Who, he was only 26 years old, the youngest actor ever to portray the Doctor. While Smith had done some previous work on television in the United Kingdom, Doctor Who made him a household name. No one could have predicted the meteoric rise his star would take. His fresh take on the Doctor earned widespread acclaim and resonated with audiences old and young alike. Smith likes to say the Doctor is "an old man trapped in a young man's body." Choosing to focus on this duality enabled him to master the art of portraying multi-dimensional characters.

Smith has wisely chosen diverse characters throughout his career to keep from getting typecast, bouncing from movies to TV and back again, and working in both the United States and the UK. He's had his share of playing antagonists, like in Morbius, but excels at playing more nuanced characters. He recently portrayed Prince Philip in The Crown and showed a balanced take on the royal, a figure many have mixed feelings about. In his current role as Prince Daemon Targaryen in The House of the Dragon, he took the internet by storm, with fans worldwide falling for the questionable prince. With his upcoming British horror film Starve Acre alongside Morfydd Clark, it's a good time to look back on Smith's filmography and investigate his best movies and TV shows. In each performance, you can see him using what he's learned from the role before and continuing to evolve into one of the finest actors of his generation.

10 'Official Secrets' (2019)

Directed by Gavin Hood

Close

Official Secrets stars Smith and Keira Knightley in a thrilling drama based on the true story of journalist Martin Bright and GCHQ analyst Katherine Gun. Gun blew the cover on an illegal spying operation designed to strong-arm the United Nations Security Council into supporting Bush's invasion of Iraq. One of Knightley's few forays away from period pieces like Anna Karenina and The Imitation Game, she does an excellent job of portraying the stress and intelligence that are the foremost characteristics of a gun.

Admittedly, it was a slow burn that didn't particularly excite audiences. Still, Official Secrets handled the sensitive topic of the lead into the Iraq War well. Viewers are reminded that although Gun paid a heavy price for her morality, the end result was the same. Bush invaded Iraq, and no party faced any consequences besides Gun for her whistleblowing. Smith's take on Bright held his usual unruffled intuitiveness, and the film served as an adequate political beat overall.

Watch on Hulu

9 'Morbius' (2022)

Director: Daniel Spinosa

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Widely panned by critics and audiences alike, Morbius was considered Sony's worst Marvel attempt ever until Madame Web entered the chat. It currently holds a whopping 15% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences giving it a much higher 71%. (Madame Web would earn its own 11% and 57%, respectively.) Smith's performance as Milo greatly contributed to that 71% audience score. The rival to Jared Leto's Morbius, a jealous brother hungry for the cure, Smith had many fans rooting for his character over the titular hero.

Whether it be from the shirtless dance scene or his wicked acceptance of vampirism and willingness to feed, he was a well-placed contrast to the somber and somewhat boring Morbius. Moviegoers felt the energy rise when he came on screen and unfortunately fall when he left it. While Morbius will never be a shining star in anyone's filmography, it makes it all the more impressive what Smith accomplished with the material he was given. This take even had fans hoping he would get a turn as Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

8 'Party Animals' (2007)

Created by Ben Richards and Robert Jones

Close

Party Animals was a BBC series produced by World Productions. The show orbited a group of 20-somethings in the British Parliament. Smith played Danny Foster, a Labour Party researcher whose older brother is a lobbyist. The show followed the pair's antics with their friends on and off the clock. Party Animals, an underrated comedy, was Smith's first major TV show. It showcased why he was perfect to play the Doctor later. As Danny Foster, Smith showed an earnestness and boisterousness that he coupled with physical comedy.

Unafraid to be as cheesy as he was heartfelt, Smith held nothing back. It takes that kind of courage and near-wild abandon to step into the timelord's shoes. The show only lasted one season, but it's definitely worth watching, not just for a young Matt Smith but for the entire cast, who all deliver fantastic performances. Fast-forward and Smith has come a long way, next starring in director Pablo Trapero's English debut film & Sons alongside Bill Nighy.

Buy on Amazon

7 'The Forgiven' (2021)

Directed by John Michael McDonagh