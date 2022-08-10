Matt Smith has battled alien monsters, ghosts, and The Queen herself. His next smash hit performance is in House of the Dragon as Daemon Targaryen, the most experienced warrior of his time, existing 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. A fierce dragonrider and worthy adversary, he is bound to stir events in this new series. Described as “dashing, daring, and dangerous,” Daemon could easily prove himself to be worthy of the throne.

Smith has played several roles that tick off those boxes. With several leading roles such as in Doctor Who and The Crown, Smith is possibly one of the best choices to play Daemon Targaryen. He may be underestimated, but there is plenty of proof that Smith is the best man for this role.

'Doctor Who' (2010 - 2014)

When Matt Smith was announced as the 11th Doctor in 2009, he made history. At 26 years old, he was the youngest actor to ever play the role. With a new show runner and companions, Smith’s Doctor ushered in a new era in Doctor Who. Smith was around to lead the show into its 50th anniversary special and then make his graceful exit from there. Since then, he’s been in numerous films and television shows as a leading man.

Doctor Who needs to be first on the list because it shows Smith’s skills as a leader and as a hero. In House of the Dragon, Daemon Targaryen is going to take charge and command the room as their leader. The Doctor often commanded the same attention but with a more sympathetic tone. Smith was cast for the role because he could easily do both.

'Morbius' (2022)

Despite Morbius being known as one of the worst films of the year, many critics praised Matt Smith’s performance as Milo. Milo, originally named Lucien, was created by Morbius (Jared Leto) himself. Together, they had a rare blood disease that Morbius spent decades trying to cure. But when Morbius turns into a vampire, Milo sees the change and steals the cure for himself. Instead of it enhancing all the good parts of him, the vampire “cure” exacerbates all the darker sides of him.

As the main villain of the film, Milo causes both external and internal conflict for Morbius. How is he meant to fight his best friend? As Milo, Smith both provides the arrogance and sadness of a villain. Similar to other Marvel villains, it’s easy to understand his motives, even if his actions don’t align.

'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho focuses on Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie), a young girl with paranormal powers who moves to London to study fashion. When her dorm experience is complicated by bullies and hookup culture, she moves to a small apartment in Soho for cheap. Only her ability to see ghosts transports her to 1960s London where she lives the life of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young woman looking to get into the singing business. Sandie gets what she wishes for through nightclub promoter Jack, played by Smith, and through those opportunities, she finds herself in difficult and terrifying situations she can’t get out of.

As Jack, Matt Smith doesn’t have as much screen time despite being listed as one of the leading actors. This is for good reason because the subtle changes in his performance show how he can be sexy and suave but also scary with his dominant nature.

'The Crown' (2016-2017)

As the first actor to play Prince Philip in the Netflix series, Matt Smith was in charge of setting the tone of his character. The Crown portrayed Philip as young and frustrated: his wife had all the power and this royal title was thrust upon them. As the husband of a queen, Philip often argued with his wife about his status and their relationship. Covering two seasons, Matt Smith’s Philip was the perfect match for Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth.

Smith’s performance as Philip is necessary because Daemon will also be fighting for power in House of the Dragon. In order to understand how Smith portrays that, a calmer, more realistic show can help highlight his acting skills as both a diplomat and a potential leader.

'Charlie Says' (2018)

One of the first films starring Matt Smith to release after The Crown, Charlie Says gave Smith the chance to play a real killer. As Charles Manson, he persuaded Hannah Murray’s Lulu along with other young women, to join his cult and commit murders. After Smith’s portrayal as Patrick Bateman in the musical version of American Psycho, Charles Manson was the perfect next step to take.

As Charles Manson, Smith got to show off his skills of persuasion. As Daemon Targaryen, he’ll need to show that same persuasive nature in order to get audiences to side with him in the House of the Dragon.

