The Big Picture Patient Zero offers a unique take on zombie films, focusing on communication and humanity in a post-apocalyptic world.

The film uses its unconventional creature design to create a chilling and tense atmosphere, led by a masterful performance from Stanley Tucci.

The highlight of the movie is a dramatic and thought-provoking conversation between Matt Smith and Stanley Tucci, exploring humanity's flaws.

Despite some of the criticisms about lack of depth, zombie movies have proven themselves to be one of the most diverse genres in entertainment. Ever present in different forms of media, zombies have become entrenched in pop culture. From classic horror zombie flicks to more lighthearted children's movies to zombie-fied retellings of fan-favorite franchises, audiences can't seem to get enough of the undead. However, the broad range of the genre has also inevitably brought divisiveness in terms of opinion, as audiences debate over which are the best zombie films, and which don't meet the standard. With more, shall we say, unfavorable critical and commercial reception, 2018's Patient Zero initially appears to fall into the latter category of zombie films.

Ultimately, the ratings don't reflect the quality of the picture in its entirety, as Patient Zero ultimately does everything that a zombie movie is supposed to do. It has terrifying gore and horror, reflects the best and worst of humanity, and dares to do something new. Starring the ever charismatic Matt Smith and Stanley Tucci, Patient Zero differentiates itself from the swarm of other zombie flicks by having its best and most tense scene not be an over-the-top action sequence, but a deeply compelling and dynamic conversation between two characters that is so tense, excellently performed, and thematically significant that it remains the highlight of the entire film.

Patient Zero In the aftermath of a global pandemic that turns humans into violent creatures, a survivor with a unique ability to communicate with the infected leads a team to find a cure. As they navigate a perilous landscape, their quest brings them face-to-face with the very essence of what it means to be human. Release Date September 14, 2018 Director Stefan Ruzowitzky Cast Natalie Dormer , Matt Smith , Stanley Tucci , Clive Standen , Agyness Deyn , John Bradley Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Mike Le

'Patient Zero' Offers a New Take on Zombie Movies

Patient Zero is set in a world where a mutated form of rabies has infected billions of humans, either downright killing them or transforming them into inhuman mutants driven into bloodlust and rage. The film follows a group of CDC scientists led by Dr. Gina Rose (Natalie Dormer), who works closely with Morgan (Matt Smith), a unique survivor of an infected attack who retained his humanity, never transforming into a bloodthirsty mutant. Cramped in an underground base under military protection, the scientists utilize Morgan's surprising ability to communicate with the infected in order to research ways to end the disease by finding the "patient zero" of the outbreak.

While many other zombie films focus on the search for a cure, the claustrophobic atmosphere and the actions of the infected in Patient Zero give it a distinct feeling. Though the infected are otherwise mad and rabid, Morgan's ability to speak to them brings an uncanny sense of humanity to them. In one scene, Morgan interrogates an infected and learns about his life before the outbreak, adding even more sadness to the already bleak situation. Patient Zero also makes efforts to depict the pitfalls of human anger and division, illustrated not just through the infected, but through the contentious relationship with the military in the film. Despite technically being on the same side, Colonel Knox (Clive Standen) exemplifies how mindless rage can also manifest in people, sowing seeds of division that are just as deadly as the infected outside.

Stanley Tucci Is an Unconventional, but Terrifying Zombie Villain

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the unique, but divisive, aspects of Patient Zero is in its creature design. Rather than going for a traditional zombie look, the infected in the movie fundamentally appear human, barring their striking yellow eyes and tattered attire. However, while zombie purists may not appreciate this visual choice, it is nonetheless a bold decision that sets the staging ground for the most captivating character and confrontation in the entire film. After infiltrating the underground base, an intelligent infected known as "The Professor" (Stanley Tucci) makes his presence known and, as expected, Tucci gives a masterclass of a performance.

Eerily composed, The Professor delivers the uncanny valley of the infected turned up an extra notch. Unaffected by factors that drove the others into an insatiable fury, The Professor instead speaks with the cadence and demeanor of an academic, albeit a brutal one. When speaking about how he was first infected, The Professor recalls how his mind was overcome with insatiable hunger, anger, and a desire to return to his family. The flashback sequence is utterly bone chilling, depicting The Professor before he was infected, and showing the grisly fallout of his return home after being bitten.

The Confrontation Between Smith and Tucci is the Highlight of the Film

Close

With the accumulated tension in the claustrophobic base, built up from the divisiveness between the personnel and the arrival of The Professor, Patient Zero generates an atmosphere more akin to a drama than a zombie film. Morgan begins questioning The Professor about his past, hoping to glean any information regarding the origin of the infection. The environment is tense — The Professor's calm demeanor not only sets the characters on edge, but also instills discomfort in the audience. The Professor literally smokes a cigarette, acting from a position of power, despite being chained to a chair. After seeing Morgan speak gently to the angry infected earlier in the movie, showing he's capable of tempering his emotions in order to do his job, this change in positions of power is disorienting and unnerving.

However, there is an added layer to the confrontation that makes the interaction even more compelling. The conversation between Morgan and The Professor isn't just an interrogation for information, but a debate on hope and the perseverance of humanity. After Morgan asks about the source of the infection, The Professor states that humanity was the origin of all this rage. Citing humanity's inability to find peace and cooperation, The Professor points to people's injustices and actions as the reason for the infection's existence, believing it was that unquenchable rage that created the infected. Even though there's plenty of action that precedes and follows this confrontation, including a final showdown between Morgan and The Professor, this scene stands out as the highlight of the film. Not only does it exemplify the overarching atmosphere of tension and mistrust, it also forces the characters to confront the very foundation of their belief in humanity.

