Ever since Matt Smith appeared in Doctor Who as the youngest actor to ever portray the title character, he has gone on to venture into different projects within and beyond the television terrain. Now, the House of the Dragon actor will be starring in another television show, this time in The Death of Bunny Munro. Sky has unveiled the first-look image for the upcoming six-part limited series, based on Nick Cave’s 2009 sophomore novel of the same name.

The first image for The Death of Bunny Munro (courtesy of Variety) shows Smith smoking a cigarette while sporting only his underwear. The actor is pictured in a laundromat alongside his younger co-star, newcomer Rafael Mathé. Smith is set to play the titular role, while Mathé will be playing Bunny Junior. It is directed by Isabella Eklöf (Industry) and written by Pete Jackson (Somewhere Boy). The author, best known as the lead vocalist of the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds band, also serves as the upcoming show's executive producer.

What Is ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ About?

Image via Parisa Taghizadeh/Sky

The Death of Bunny Munro serves as Cave's first novel, with the first being 1989's And the Ass Saw the Angel. Smith and Mathé are set to play father-and-son duo Bunny Munro and Bunny Junior as they embark on an "out-of-control" road trip across southern England. Taking place after Bunny Munro's wife, Libby, dies by suicide, The Death of Bunny Munro will see the title character suddenly thrown into the life of parenthood with only a little knowledge about parenting. The nine-year-old Bunny Junior, on the other hand, deals with grief in his own, different way. The forthcoming series also stars Sarah Greene as Libby, Johann Myers as Poodle, Robert Glenister as Geoffrey, Alice Feetham as Yvonne, David Threlfall as Bunny Snr, Lindsay Duncan as Doris Pennington, and Elizabeth Berrington as Charlotte Parnovar.

"As Bunny bounces from one sales pitch to the next, trying to seduce any woman he meets, Bunny Junior kills time talking to the ghost of his mother and distracting himself from the dawning realization that his dad isn’t just fallible — he’s a complete mess. As he starts to unravel, Bunny realizes he must do something to rescue his son from his own outdated notions of what it is to be a man," the synopsis reads (via Variety).

The Death of Bunny Munro will be Smith's latest television project, following his portrayal of Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. He also starred in The Crown as Prince Philip and in Party Animals as Danny Foster, among others. On the movie side, the actor appeared in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Patient Zero, Charlie Says, Last Night in Soho, The Forgiven, Morbius, and Starve Acre. He can next be seen starring opposite Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, and Liev Schreiber in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming crime thriller, Caught Stealing.

Nothing much has been revealed yet about The Death of Bunny Munro, but it is expected to premiere on Sky Atlantic and Now sometime in 2025. You can check out the first image above.