Matt Smith will always be known for playing The Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who from 2010-2014, and also for playing Milo in Morbius, the controversial Sony Spider-Man movie, but he's recently taken on a new role that has helped him reach new levels of stardom. Smith stars as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off series set around 200 years before the events of the original series following the rise and fall of House Targaryen. Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was recently in attendance for a panel at MegaCon Orlando where Smith spoke alongside his HOTD co-star Fabien Frankel, where each star was asked about their favorite movies. After first naming Beauty and the Beast, Smith then declared that “The Russia House with Michelle Pfeiffer” was one of his favorite movies of all time.

In addition to Michelle Pfeiffer, The Russia House also stars Sean Connery and Roy Scheider — the film was written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Fred Schepisi and is based on the novel of the same name by John le Carré. The Russia House follows a British publisher (Connery) who is sent a manuscript of Soviet Union missile capabilities. The CIA then sends the publisher to investigate the author (Pfeiffer), and the two find themselves in a romantic entanglement that could risk both of their countries' national security. The Russia House earned scores of 70% from critics and 50% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film is currently streaming for free on both Pluto TV and Tubi. Opinions on The Russia House were divisive, with critics praising its calculated story, but general audiences were not fond of the slower pace.

