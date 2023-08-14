The Big Picture Mattel Adventure Park, set to open in 2024, will be Arizona's first indoor/outdoor amusement park with themed attractions like Hot Wheels rollercoasters and a life-size Barbie Beachhouse.

The park, located in Glendale, will span nine acres and offer a unique year-round experience with most attractions situated in fully air-conditioned spaces.

In addition to Barbie-related attractions, the park will feature Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe, and mini golf inspired by other popular Mattel games. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture.

SUBLIME! Mattel Adventure Park is officially in the works with some exciting attractions, including Hot Wheels rollercoasters and a life-size Barbie Beachhouse. When it opens in 2024, it will be Arizona's inaugural indoor/outdoor amusement park with complete thematic experiences.

Located to the south of State Farm Stadium in Glendale at VAI Resort, the upcoming Mattel Adventure Park will be open every day of the year. This park is set to become a prime entertainment spot in Arizona, highlighting a wide array of brands within Mattel's portfolio. Encompassing nine acres, the park is a collaborative effort between Mattel, Epic Resort Destinations, and other entertainment partners. With a significant indoor footprint, most of the park's attractions are situated in a fully air-conditioned environment, ensuring comfort for visitors as they load and unload from the various rides and experiences.

Mattel is riding the crest of the wave from the blockbuster film Barbie, currently playing in theaters, which is currently threatening to be the highest-grossing film of the year after a stunning theatrical performance that, up until a few weeks before release, seemed as unlikely as anything in recent Hollywood history, with the movie now approaching $1.2 billion worldwide and showing no signs of slowing down.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Mattel Adventure Park Will Feature More than Just Barbie

“Mattel Adventure Park features a unique and strategic year-round indoor/outdoor design providing acres of air-conditioned space to ensure a cool guest experience all summer long here in the heat of Arizona,” says Mark Cornell, President of Epic Resort Destinations. “Our Attractions Development team is simply redefining the entertainment channel by bringing Mattel’s powerhouse, evergreen brands to life like never before. This hand-picked, gifted team continues to find truly innovative ways to create pioneering attractions that are certain to bring continuous fun for the whole family.”

The park will also include two Hot Wheels Roller Coasters. Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer. The Hot Wheels Bone Shaker ride will be the first family coaster to feature the hot rod’s skull design that climbs 84 feet in the air, while the double-looping Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer gives a higher-octane experience. The Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer features a double loop and two corkscrews, qualifying it as the first coaster of its kind in Arizona. Other Mattel-based attractions at the park can be found below:

Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor, featuring seven family-friendly experiential attractions and rides, including a dedicated indoor play space.

A full-scale Barbie Beachhouse where Barbie fans can get a closer look inside Barbie’s closet in the Barbie Dream Closet Experience, which uses hologram technology to bring Barbie to life. The attraction also includes a rooftop bar and restaurant that hosts expansive views of the property.

Masters of the Universe fans can fight for Eternia in a 4,500-square-foot laser tag arena in the likeness of the Castle Grayskull fortress.

A mini golf experience featuring nine holes inspired by Magic 8 Ball, Pictionary and other Mattel games and a custom climb UNO structure.

Mattel Adventure Park will open in 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.