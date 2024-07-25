The Big Picture Step into the pinkified world of Barbie at the immersive Mattel pop-up booth at SDCC this weekend.

Explore Barbieland with recognizable figures and vehicles, water slides, and Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Discover themed Uno card games, Hot Wheels collections, Star Wars ships, and Jurassic Park figurines at the booth.

Even though it’s been a full year since Greta Gerwig broke records with her feature-length telling of Barbie, it’s still a pinkified world, and we’re all just living in it. This weekend, those in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con can step into Mattel’s Barbie-run world and enjoy an immersive experience thanks to the company’s gargantuan pop-up. Along with Barbie, other beloved franchises like Star Wars and Jurassic Park are also enjoying their time in the spotlight for fans to check out the latest offerings from the legendary toy manufacturers. While at the booth, Collider's Sam Coley had the chance to catch up with Mattel's PJ Lewis, Global Head of Action Figures and Fisher-Price Entertainment and Ted Wu, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Design, Hot Wheels, Vehicles and Building Sets, where they shared insights on some of the collectibles available at the con.

All Things 'Barbie'

Close

Check out Barbieland in all its glory, where life is as good as it gets, and the streets are paved in — you guessed it — pink. There are plenty of recognizable figures and vehicles roaming the streets in this piece of memorabilia, while another set gets you up close and personal with Barbie’s dreamhouse. With water slides galore, there are plenty of places for your Barbies to let loose and enjoy the good life. On the other side of town is Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House where you can enter through the horse-covered saloon doors if you dare. Inside the bro mansion are plenty of nods to the film, with loads of equestrian decor covering the walls. And for those looking to upload their memories right away, a photo-op next to a larger-than-life-sized pink lipstick is just the thing to make followers at home jealous.

Lewis was excited by Barbie's expanded presence at the con, and shared which highly-anticipated Barbie collectible was making its way exclusively to San Diego this year:

"Obviously, it's such an amazing moment for the brand, for pop culture, and for Mattel, of course, that for the first time, Barbie has a bit more of a display, including a Comic-Con exclusive that we are selling—the Mojo Dojo Casa House. It's pretty neat to see us bring a true piece from the movie, a great moment in pop culture, to Comic-Con 2024."

Wanna Play a Game?