‘Hair Love’ Director Matthew A. Cherry Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Matthew A. Cherry, the Oscar-winning director of the animated short Hair Love, just landed a major first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television. As reported by THR, the deal spans multiple years, and will have Cherry developing and producing projects across several platforms.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Warner Bros. Television family in this exciting new capacity,” Cherry said in a statement. “It’s an important time to be a Black creative working in this industry, and I look forward to creating impactful projects and partnering with other talented marginalized voices in our community.”

Cherry’s short film Hair Love, which was funded by a Kickstarter campaign, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film this past February. The short, about a father attempting to style his little girl’s hair for the first time, was also adapted into a children’s book with illustrations by Vashti Harrison. Before getting into filmmaking, Cherry was an NFL wide receiver, playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens, among others. He’s directed several episodes of TV, including Black-ish, Mixed-ish, The Last O.G., and Whiskey Cavalier, as well as several music videos and two feature films.

Hair Love was excellent, especially if you're in the mood for a good happy cry, so Cherry getting the opportunity to create new projects presumably for both network TV and streaming is great news.