Matthew A. Cherry Plots Heist Comedy with Lil Rel Howery and Jermaine Fowler

Heist films? Love ’em. Comedy films? Oh yeah. Heist comedies? I mean, sign me the heck up! Heist comedies directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker and Monkeypaw Productions exec Matthew A. Cherry, who recently signed a first look deal with Warner Bros.? My pencil has broken I’ve signed up so hard! Deadline reports Cherry will be directing heist comedy The Come Up for New Line Cinema, with a stacked group of talent along for the ride.

Michael Starrbury (When They See Us) wrote the script from an original idea by Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America) being described as Friday meets Ocean’s 11 (I’ve already signed up, I can’t sign up any harder!). Fowler will also star in the film alongside Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) and The Lucas Brothers (22 Jump Street), identical twin comics who deliver some of the most sardonic, silly, and slyly absurd comedy I’ve seen in some time. Fowler is also executive producing alongside John Rickard (Horrible Bosses).

Fowler said this, delightfully, about working with Cherry on the film:

I feel soooo damn lucky to have Matthew Cherry onboard to helm this film. He’s a brilliant filmmaker whose vibes are genuinely reminiscent of the people that inspired the original concept of the project. I know he will let everyone involved shine and execute a hilarious comedy with a profound message. Plus, he promised that I could hold his Oscar one day.

Wait a minute… Fowler holding Cherry’s Oscar? Is this the meta-heist Fowler was planning the entire time he crafted the narrative of the heist comedy? We have to go deeper!

