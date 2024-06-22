The Big Picture Ferris Bueller embodies teenage rebellion, while Matthew Broderick's Mr. McCallister in Election represents the opposite.

Both movies feature satisfying conclusions with the downfall of the antagonists, creating comedic relief for the audience.

Tracy Flick and Ferris Bueller may have respected each other's approach to life, while Mr. McCallister's lack of growth contrasts with Ferris' ideology.

It's hard not to look at Matthew Broderick and still see Ferris Bueller, even 38 years after the movie's release. Broderick's performance in John Hughes' staple teen classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off is one of the most iconic movie performances, not just of the '80s but of all time. Ferris Bueller is boyish charisma personified, and Broderick breathed so much life into the movie with his energetic but controlled performance. He made Ferris Bueller both aspirational and likable. There was nothing Ferris hated more than uptight figures of authority, and that makes Broderick's role in Alexander Payne's Election 13 years later all the more interesting. Broderick plays Jim McCallister, a clumsy, self-centered, and bitter high school teacher. There is no doubt Ferris would've turned to the camera and told us how much of a washout Mr. McCallister is and how he hated teachers like him. It is clear that if Mr McCallister had been a teacher at Ferris Bueller's school, the two certainly wouldn't have got on.

Election Release Date April 23, 1999 Director Alexander Payne Cast Matthew Broderick , Reese Witherspoon Chris Klein , Jessica Campbell , Phil Reeves , Molly Hagan Runtime 99 Main Genre Comedy Writers Tom Perrotta , Alexander Payne , Jim Taylor Tagline Reading., Writing. Revenge. Expand

Ferris Bueller Is the Leader of Teenage Rebellion

Ferris Bueller represents teenage rebellion against authority. He may be one of the quintessential cultural figures of the '80s, but still, to this day, his impact can be felt by anyone who watches Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. A lot of the movie’s agelessness has to be put down to Matthew Broderick’s complete control and understanding of Ferris as a character. Ferris leads the teenage revolution to have fun and live each day to its full potential, and Ferris becomes a guide for the audience on how to do so. This is done by having him directly address the camera and showing how Ferris has total control of every situation. The audience trusts Bueller and therefore commits to his ideology.

Ferris' conviction is important in creating the dynamic between him and Principal Rooney (Jeffrey Jones). Rooney is the obvious antagonist of the movie, acting as the total opposite of Ferris and representing strict compliance. He has overwhelming disdain for Ferris and his actions and spends the entire movie trying to outsmart him but to no avail. Ferris consistently proves he is one step ahead. The movie early on sees Ferris calling Rooney’s office whilst Rooney is on the phone with Sloane's (Mia Sara) dad, who he believes to be Ferris but is actually his best friend, Cameron (Alan Ruck). From the beginning, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off frames Ferris as a character who takes great pleasure in making a fool out of miserable old people who exploit their power over kids. Rooney is dogmatic in his standards and strict in his interpretation of the rules, and Ferris represents the exact antithesis. He is the embodiment of teenage rebellion and is against everything Rooney exemplifies. The movie makes it clear that Ferris Bueller does not like anyone who gets in the way of his mantra of living life with no regrets.

Matthew Broderick's Role in 'Election' is a Huge Jump From Ferris Bueller

Alexander Payne's satirical comedy Election sees Broderick take on a role that couldn’t be further from Ferris Bueller and actually feels more aligned with Ed Rooney. Broderick’s Jim McCallister is certainly a character Ferris would’ve hated and rebelled against. At the start of Election, he is shown to have a good rapport with some of the students and appears to be genuinely liked. However, much like Rooney, he has a personal vendetta against one student, and that leads him to do heinous things. He doesn’t quite break into a house, as Rooney does in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, but he is selfish and uses his position of power in exploitative ways, jeopardizing the future of one particular student.

That student is Tracy Flick (Reece Witherspoon), who is initially portrayed with such extremity that her eagerness and drive feel caricatural. It means you gravitate towards McCallister and attempt to rationalize his actions. Broderick’s association with Buller aids and helps Election misguide the audience. He throws Tracy’s election signatures in the bin, succumbing to his annoyance over her constant badgering. He also suggests another student, Paul Metzler (Chris Klein), run against her in the student election for democratic integrity. However, as the movie unfolds, it becomes clear Mr. McCallister’s motives stem from intense feelings of contempt towards Tracy which aligns with how Rooney feels about Ferris.

Interestingly, Tracy Flick as a character more so represents the ideas shared by Principal Rooney, not Ferris. Where Ferris Bueller stands for teenage rebellion and having fun without the consent of adults, Tracy Flick represents compliance; she is by the book and focused in her mindset. However, her assertive nature probably would have led Ferris to respect her position, and although they may not have been friends, they would've had a mutual understanding. Flick isn't uptight, she is just self-assured and stands up for her morals. Both Ferris and Tracy have an aura of control about them, it is merely their approach to life that differs. Looking at Tracy's disdain towards Mr. McCallister at the movie's climax gives insight into how Ferris would've viewed him too.

'Election' and 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Both Have Satisfying Conclusions

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Both Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Election feature the downfall of the main antagonist and that moment is deeply satisfying for the hero and the audience. Mr. McCallister and Rooney’s actions are both so unforgivable that you want them to get their comeuppance. The movie frames them as social pariahs by the climax and uses physicality to represent their separation. For Rooney, this comes when he gets kicked by Ferris's sister Jeanie (Jennifer Grey) in the face, complete with amplified cartoonish sound effects. This is topped off by his car getting towed, leaving him stranded. Everything is done in a skittish manner compared to Ferris’ suave, effortless persona. Mr McCallister’s downfall is similarly absurd, as he heads over to an out-of-town motel to meet a woman who isn’t his wife. A bee lands on him, and he slaps himself in the face. His eye then swells up and is there for the remainder of the movie. The sting is imposing and unappealing, acting as a physical reminder of Mr, McCallister’s lack of morality and that his comeuppance is deserved. In both movies, the audience finds comedic relief in the teachers’ demise and embarrassment.

Mr. McCallister uses his position of authority for his own personal gain, which is most evident in the movie’s climax when he throws a vote from the student election in the trash to ensure Tracy doesn’t win. It is a classic example of a spiteful teacher who is using their authority negatively, which is exactly what Ferris Bueller is against. It is very likely that Ferris’ charm and popularity would’ve caused similar jealousy and led Mr McCallister to act in the same dishonorable manner.

In the final scene of Election, set years in the future, Mr McCallister has moved to New York to start a new life, finding some peace as a museum guide. However, when he is on a walk through the city, he spots Tracy Flick getting out of a deluxe car. It is clear that Tracy is on her way to climbing the ladder and achieving success in her political career. Mr. McCallister is filled with that intense feeling of disdain that characterizes Election and proves he is still the same pitiful, unalterable man. It further shows he lacks the capacity for growth and it's this rigidity that Ferris Bueller would have absolutely hated.

