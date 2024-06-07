The Big Picture Former Love Is Blind participant, Matthew Duliba, criticizes production for misrepresenting the experience.

Matthew advocates for fair representation and protection for reality stars in the industry.

He speaks out to prevent potential harm to participants, highlighting mental health concerns.

When reality stars complain about their experience, viewers usually tell them they know what they signed up for, but is that true? Matthew Duliba dated in the Love Is Blind pods in season 6. He connected with two women and was accused of running game on them. The motivational speaker left the show early and single.

The reunion showed Amber Desiree "A.D" Smith saying she went on more dates with Matthew after the season. However, their relationship didn't work out. Matthew joins the long list of former participants speaking out against production and says they should better represent what filming is like for participants.

Matthew Duliba Warns Future 'Love Is Blind' Participants

Matthew appeared on the Game of Roses podcast to talk about his experience. He was asked if he thinks there should be a union for reality stars like there is for actors. "Yeah, if the employers aren't going to protect the employees, then we have to protect ourselves, simple as that," he answered. "To me, it's about the environment of the workplace," he later said. "I think there's some very easy solutions that every employer should be mandated to have a fair representation of what that workplace culture is like."

He talked about his first culture shock while filming was when a producer told him he needed to ask permission to go to the bathroom. The Love Is Blind alum claimed producers repeatedly lied to him. "These people have no remorse," he said. The finance guy said while in the pods he was telling other participants that they were allegedly being abused, so production probably knew he'd speak out afterward. He believes they gave him a bad edit to make it harder for him to be taken seriously. There is a scene of Matthew walking out of a date, which didn't happen.

Matthew said he doesn't plan to take legal action against production or do another reality show. But he has one goal in speaking publicly about his experience. "If somebody does hurt themselves or commits suicide, I mean it's very likely that somebody in the next five years is gonna commit suicide being part of these experiences and that scares me," he predicted. "Because if I don't say anything, and it happens, I'm gonna feel a little bit responsible because maybe I could've said something or did something."

