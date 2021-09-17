When it comes to TV, it seems like Matthew Fox had to go back.

Matthew Fox is returning to television after eleven years. The Lost and Party of Five star is joining Joanne Froggatt in a new show for Peacock called Last Light. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel, Last Light is an action-packed limited series directed by Jack Ryan director Dennie Gordon.

Those behind the series are clearly excited about the limited series heading to Peacock. “Last Light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Led by fan-favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this sweeping international saga spans several continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, yet is grounded in a relatable and topical story. We can’t wait to share this with Peacock audiences.”

Those behind MGM are equally as happy with the show and working with Peacock to bring it to life. “Just over a year ago, after recognizing the immense growth potential in the international market, we launched MGM International TV Productions with the goal of telling global stories that not only entertain, but also shed light on issues that are important to today’s audiences worldwide.” said Mark Burnett, Chairman of Worldwide Television at MGM.

Patrick Massett and John Zinman of Friday Night Lights and The Blacklist will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Last Light is coming to Peacock, but the limited series doesn't have a release date yet, but it's exciting knowing the wait for Fox's return to television is coming soon. Check out the synopsis of Last Light below.

Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

