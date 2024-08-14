The Big Picture Matthew Fox returns to TV with new drama series, The Assassin, based on Victor the Assassin Series by Tom Wood.

Fox stars as ruthless assassin Victor, hunted by enemies after a mission gone wrong, launching a revenge mission.

Production companies Gaumont and Entertainment 360 back the project, potential hit due to extensive source material.

Lost alum Matthew Fox has put pen to paper on his next project, marking his return to TV following last year's C*A*U*G*H*T, which was reserved for Australian audiences. The new drama series titled The Assassin is based on the popular book series, Victor the Assassin Series by acclaimed British novelist Tom Wood. According to Deadline, the project is currently in production at Max with Fox also serving as an executive producer.

The series hails from writer-producer John Glenn, whose expertise has contributed to the success of the hit military drama, SEAL Team. Per the official synopsis, The Assassin is centered around a ruthless assassin named Victor (Fox). After a mission goes wrong, Fox realizes he has been betrayed by an anonymous client. Chaos ensues as Fox is "hunted across the globe by multiple enemies, including relentless CIA operatives and a contract killer equally as deadly." Having to constantly look over his shoulders for survival, Victor goes full-blown John Wick, launching a revenge mission that starts with uncovering the identity of the client who set him up. However, Victor might yet become his own undoing as his humanity that has long remained buried begins to resurface within him, posing "the greatest threat to his survival."

Production companies behind the project include Gaumont and Entertainment 360, the latter of which is behind Netflix's smash hit mini-series, Ripley (starring Andrew Scott) which is being considered for 13 Emmy Awards, as well as The Fall Guy (starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt). Should The Assassin succeed at winning over Max subscribers, then the series could potentially enjoy a healthy lifespan given its extensive source material that currently includes 11 novels and 2 short stories. Glenn will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside author Wood and Fox.

What Has Matthew Fox Done Since Lost?

Close

Matthew Fox's star shone the brightest during his successful run as Jack Shepherd on Lost. Following the show's end, Fox seemed poised to continue his streak of successful projects, but unfortunately, that was not the case as his career stalled for various reasons. His post-Lost movies Alex Cross and Emperor were both box office failures and while he appeared in the commercially successful World War Z, his part in the blockbuster zombie movie was only a small one.

Fox eventually took some time away from acting to focus on his personal life and other interests. However, he couldn't ignore his first love for long as he made his return in 2022 with a role in the Peacock limited series, Last Light. Fox's emotionally accurate performance proved he'd not lost his mojo, but sadly, it wasn't enough to make up for the show's glaring flaws. His return to acting is yet to receive the success it deserves, but fingers crossed that Max's The Assassin will finally serve as the project that will see him back to winning ways.

The Assassin is yet without a release date but stay tuned for updates.