Based on the extraordinary experiences of Academy Award-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy while making The Godfather, the Paramount+ original series The Offer shows the wild journey the New York City gangster film that had the approval of the actual mob remarkably took on its way to becoming one of the great cinematic masterpieces. In order to make the movie happen, Ruddy (Miles Teller) needed to get Paramount Pictures’ head of production Robert Evans (Matthew Goode), mob boss Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi), the money guys (Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks), author Mario Puzo (Patrick Gallo) and director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) all on the same page long enough to finish the production and assemble what they all knew it had the potential to be.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Goode talked about how surprised he was to get the offer to play Robert Evans, how director/executive producer Dexter Fletcher charmed him into signing on, when he felt like he’d really nailed the character, finding the accent, and the moment that he got so absorbed in what they were doing that he forgot his lines.

Collider: You are so fantastic in this series. I cannot sing your praises enough. But I also think it’s interesting that you’ve previously talked about how you don’t think you look anything like Robert Evans and were surprised that they wanted you to be in this. But since you signed on, jumped in and did it anyway, was that challenge part of the appeal?

MATTHEW GOODE: Well, I’ve definitely reached the part of my life now where I’ve realized that sometimes you’ve just got to do what’s really scary rather than being a self-saboteur. I’ve had a few opportunities, none of which I will name, where I got scared and said, “No,” and then someone went on to win an Oscar. It’s a brilliant story and I should be so lucky, and it came from so left field. I was originally given the script to look at a different part, and I never got a phone call about when the audition would be, so I just thought, “Well, I’ll watch it when it comes out, and it’ll be whoever it is.”

And then, I got phoned up and was told, “Dexter [Fletcher] and Nikki [Toscano] would like you to play Robert Evans,” and I was like, “Hmm?” I think that’s what you need occasionally, is someone to bestow that upon you, and you just go, “Well, if they feel I can do it, then I’ll give it my best shot.” And also, Dexter is incredibly charming. I felt like, “Wow, if he thinks I can do it, then I must be able to do it.” He’s got that superpower, when it comes to actors. Maybe it’s because he does that himself, but I genuinely think he’s such a force for good in the world that he hypnotized me into it.

From talking to various members of the cast, it definitely sounds like Dexter Fletcher knew how to handle everyone to make them feel better about what they were doing.

GOODE: Yeah. You’re a wrangler, as a director, and you want that responsibility. As long as you’re not megalomanic, the best directors, everything is done as a community. He creates an incredibly warm community, and he is also very able to say, “I don’t know what the idea is, so we will discuss this as a group,” rather than being a dictator. Both sides of those can work, but what a warm and generous man, he is. I can guarantee you that every single person on that set loved him. No bullshit, loved him.

Did you have a moment when you felt like you’d really nailed Robert Evans? As an audience member, it’s so insane to watch what you do in this role, but did you ever feel comfortable and confident that this had really worked its way into your bones?

GOODE: Dexter started me off on that road. It’s so difficult talking about it without sounding like an idiot, but really and truly, it’s not necessarily about what I do. I watched some of the rough cut, and I was like, “Oh God, I’m not sure.” And then, I watched some of the stuff that was fully done and I breathed a sigh of relief. For the first time on this project, I was like, “I’m quietly proud of that. I’m really proud of that.” I’m not sitting there watching rushes, every evening. Thank God, that’s just not how I work. When did I think I finally got it? People had said some nice stuff along the way, but it was when I saw how I merged and melded with everyone else’s performances because you can’t really highlight one performance in this. There are so many, really. That sounds really silly, but it’s true. The sum of the parts is everybody.

How did you find the accent? Did you have a dialect coach for that? How did you work through figuring that out?

GOODE: I did. I had spent a month and a half at home because I had to wait a long time to get a visa. I actually had to go to Budapest because it was lockdown, to get my American visa, and I was there for eight days in a hotel room. It allowed me to spend a lot of time just listening to his voice, over and over. I just spent hours listening to him, and it wasn’t difficult. It was an easy listen. Some of his interviews are just spellbinding, in their honesty. I was lucky enough to have the sheer repetition of it.

At some point, you have to commit. Because I wasn’t able to be in rehearsals, I distanced myself from the cast to do some homework. I would send stuff, and little did I know until I got there, that Dexter was showing it to some of the other cast. It was just a lot of work. There was a lovely lady who was helping the cast with the accents, and she was great. I had an hour and a half with her and she said, “You’re absolutely fine. Just go off and do it.” That gave me a lot of confidence, so that was nice.

I love how each of these characters is really the hero to someone and the villain to someone, depending on what is going on, in any moment.

GOODE: Yeah, exactly.

If someone wants something from them, and they say, “No,” they’re the villain. If someone wants something from them and they say, “Yes,” they’re the hero. What did you enjoy about playing someone like that, who really could make someone’s dream come true or end their career?

GOODE: Colin Hanks, or Chanks, as we like to call him, had a very astute point about that, early on. He plays a composite character of many different people, who were the naysayers about that project at the time, and they had very good reasons for saying no. It’s only because we can view this from where we are now. Brando could have been a massive disruption on this film. There are many, many different strata that this could have been a disastrous film. We’d never heard of Francis Ford Coppola. It’s just that this weird alchemy happened and it had Al Ruddy, and he will go down as the greatest physical producer of all time, or he should, considering he put out so many fires.

This film should have been a disaster. It shouldn’t have been finished. It goes down as one of the greats. How can we produce great films? Sometimes there needs to be massive amounts of duress and a lack of funding and angst, and everything else. The $40 million film, which I think would probably be what that would be equivalent to, has disappeared, for many reasons of which we do not need to get into. If you’ve got a $40 million film and everything was easy, and you got your stars, and there was no duress, it might well turn into a very dull film. Sometimes you need that friction. I don’t know. If I could bottle it, we’d all be millionaires.

With all the things you get to do, just through Robert Evans’ life and the interactions with Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, what was the most surreal moment on set?

GOODE: I’ll tell you, I had a very, very surreal moment. First of all, I was working with Justin Chambers. My very first job, I met him in Luxembourg, 20 years ago. He was filming The Three Musketeers, and I was filming something that I’ll dare not speak the name. And then, suddenly, like you do in life sometimes, it’s like how you learn history. You learn about the Tudors when you’re eight, and then you learn about them again, 15 years later, when you’re doing you’re a-levels, in a slightly greater detail and at a slightly more interesting time. So, once again, I was with Justin and we’re sitting there, and I’m playing Evans, and he’s playing Marlon Brando. I was like, “That’s pressure, right there,” and he does it, beautifully. He was great. I was watching him work, and I was like, “That’s so brilliant.” We were doing the scene, and I was like, “I’m so proud of him. He’s doing really well.”

And then, (director) Adam [Arkin] cut and came in, and I was like, “I thought he was doing really well.” But Adam said to Justin, “Justin, I want you to eat those onion rings just a bit slower. Just do it a little slower.” I was like, “That’s a funny bit of direction.” So, we started the take again, and Adam was bang on. Brando was obsessed with food, and Justin was eating them too quickly. When he slowed down, it was like they were some delicious sweet that he was taking his time with. Suddenly, I forgot my lines because I was so absorbed. He became Brando. You can ask anyone about it. I pontificated about it on set, probably too much. I was like, “You really got it. You’re really nailing him!” He was amazing. In fairness, so was Anthony [Ippolito], who played Pacino. The way he got his voice gave me goosebumps. It was amazing. There’s so much good stuff in this.

The Offer is available to stream at Paramount+.

