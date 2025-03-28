Matthew Gray Gubler has been missing in action on CBS for a while now, but come this spring, the actor will return to the network on double duty. Fans of the CBS hit crime procedural series, Criminal Minds, got their wish last winter when it was announced that Gubler would return to reprise his iconic role as Dr. Spencer Reid in the third chapter of the revival, dubbed Evolution. While we continue to wait for more details on his new arc in the procedural, his fans could see him return to CBS even sooner as he is set to headline a different crime series, Einstein. Einstein was announced in October 2024, and now things seem to be progressing sharply for the series, which has just received a huge production update.

According to a report via Deadline, filming for the pilot episode of Einstein has recently wrapped. The outlet noted that the pilot episode has so far received an early positive reaction, which bodes well for its chances of getting a full season order soon. The report also hints that the pilot is scheduled for a fall release, though it could be pushed back further should the complete season order happen fast enough. Chances also remain that CBS could wait for audience reception on the pilot to inform their final decision on the series.

In Einstein, Gubler will yet again take on a character revered for their wit, as in Criminal Minds. This time, he steps into the shoes of Lew Einstein, whose famous last name as the great-grandson of Albert Einstein weighs heavily on him. Lew is a tenured professor at Princeton, a job he finds particularly boring as he seldom shows up to classes. However, he unwittingly finds himself engaged in something more interesting when his bad-boy antics land him in hot water with law enforcement. As part of his penance, Lew is pressed into helping a local detective solve complex homicide cases.

The Team Behind 'Einstein'