Matthew Gray Gubler made a name for himself as the brilliant but quirky Dr. Spencer Reid on CBS' iconic crime procedural Criminal Minds, and now he's heading back to the network — and the genre — that made him famous. Gubler is set to star in CBS Studios' upcoming crime procedural Einstein, according to Deadline. Gubler will portray the descendent of the show's namesake and world-renowned scientist. The series will thrust him back into the spotlight of police television.

Einstein will star Gubler as Lew Einstein, the great-grandson of Albert Einstein, who spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law, and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases, according to a synopsis of the show. He is a popular professor at Princeton…when he actually shows up for class. Irreverent and misguided, Lew's genius and famous name weigh heavily on him, but using his gift to help solve homicides may finally offer his life some direction and purpose.

Gubler will dive in on the creative side of things as well, as he will also produce Einstein. The show comes from Monk creator Andy Breckman and Monk director Randy Zisk, who both have experience in crime procedurals. Breckman and Zisk will also executive produce. Additional executive producers include Intrigue's Tariq Jalil alongside Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz for Seven One Studios International.

Gubler Has Become Iconic as Reid

Like his character in Einstein, Gubler's Spencer Reid character has a background in science and became one of the most popular personalities in the history of Criminal Minds. Gubler portrayed Reid on the show for 15 years, and as fans got to know him, more in-depth details were revealed to be hiding underneath Reid's quirky exterior, including a troubled childhood and a mother with schizophrenia. He endeared himself to those around him at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit with his smarts in solving complex crimes, despite the fact that his youthfulness meant not everyone took him seriously.

Gubler left Criminal Minds after the show's original run ended in Season 15. Beyond that, Gubler has appeared in several films, including numerous animated projects. This includes voice roles as Simon in the animated Alvin and the Chipmunks films. Gubler also had roles in projects like (500) Days of Summer and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, as well as several other animated projects.

No release window for Einstein has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. The 17th season of the relaunched Criminal Minds, titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, is streaming now on Paramount+.

